Four people who were involved in a crash are the “luckiest police have seen.”

The horrific smash happened in the early hours of this morning (Mon) when the blue Volkswagen Golf careered off the road and into a fence at junction 7 of the M621.

The wooden panels of the fence speared the windscreen, but amazingly avoided the people sat inside.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver and passengers were incredibly lucky to have escaped alive, despite the 22-year-old man who was driving being treated for serious head injuries at Leeds General Infirmary. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two females in the car, aged 19 and 20, and another 20-year-old male passenger, were also taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted the shocking pictures of the car following the crash, posting: “Four of the luckiest people our officers have ever seen following an RTC.

“Unbelievable how this did not result in multiple fatalities. Thankfully luck was on everybody’s side.”

If anyone saw the incident or has any information about how the car was being driven in the moments before the crash, they are urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.