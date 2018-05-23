Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Eleanor Pinder has a big heart.

The lively four-year-old is taking part in the Lindley 2K fun run to raise money for the Town Foundation – and help other youngsters enjoy a nourishing breakfast.

The young Town fan been running since she was aged just 18 months – after completing a 1K fun run at Greenhead Park.

And she will join other local youngsters in the Lindley event on Sunday, July 1. During the race, the foundation’s youngest ever fundraiser will be wearing a tutu and fairy wings.

Signing up for the fun run, Eleanor said she wanted to raise “three pennies” before settling on a more ambitious target of £200. Thanks to the generosity of family and friends, she now hopes to raise £2,000. So far, well-wishers have pledged more than £1,500 to her JustGiving page.

Eleanor, who lives in Edgerton with her parents Tracy and Charles Pinder, said she wanted to support the foundation and its early morning breakfast clubs operating at schools across Kirklees so that other children could have the same breakfast she has.

Eleanor enjoys a bowl of porridge every morning before school and a hot cross bun on weekends as a special treat.

Town Foundation operations and events manager Julie Sheffield said: “What a heart warming story and inspiration young girl Eleanor is!

“It’s incredible that someone that young, first of all, wants to run a 2k fun run, but then also to wants to raise money for the Town Foundation to help other children.

“I’d like to wish Eleanor the best of luck in the fun run and share my thanks for the money she is raising for the Town Foundation.”