Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four young men have appeared in court over a gang rampage through the Kingsgate shopping centre in Huddersfield.

Police were called at 3.30pm on Saturday to reports of a gang of up to 30 youths with weapons running through House of Fraser. At least one was said to be brandishing a machete.

Four men have been charged in connection with what happened and appeared before Kirklees magistrates on Wednesday.

Thomas Creaghan, 20, of Huddersfield, denied violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon while Troy Wallace, aged 21, of Dalton, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

A 17-year-old male was charged with violent disorder and possession of class B drugs and a 16-year-old male was charged with violent disorder. Neither can be named for legal reasons.

A court spokesman confirmed both Creaghan and Wallace had denied the offences and were sent to Leeds Crown Court for trial. They will appear before a judge on March 7.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said three other people aged 16, 22 and 24 had also been arrested and the force renewed its appeal for information.

Anyone who has not already come forward should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180056910 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.