Four young men have appeared in court accused of kidnapping a man and subjecting him to a brutal assault.

Khaqan Ilyas, 20, of Scarborough Street in Savile Town, and Amar Khan, 18, of Park House Drive in Thornhill, were before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

They were joined by two 17-year-old boys from the Dewsbury and Batley areas, who cannot be named due to their age.

All four face charges of kidnapping in that they unlawfully and by force or fraud took or carried away another against his will.

They are also all charged with assaulting the same male, occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident happened in Dewsbury on December 22 last year.

District Judge Michael Fanning told the adults that their case must be dealt with by a crown court.

He sent the younger defendants to tie with them as to try them separately in a youth court would be “absurd.”

Judge Fanning said: “It’s one incident and there’s one complainant.

“It is not in the interests of justice to have two separate trials - it would be absurd to split it in two.”

He sent the group to Leeds Crown Court where they will first appear on May 29.

They were banned from contacting one another in the meantime.