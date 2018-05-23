The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four teenagers were taken to hospital and arrested after a stolen car smashed into another vehicle.

The black Seat Ibiza failed to stop for police before colliding with a Mercedes on Wakefield Road in Brighouse in the early hours of Wednesday (23 May).

The four males - aged 14, 14 15 and 16 - had to be freed from the Seat before being taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

They were later discharged from the hospital and arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing today following a serious road traffic collision on Wakefield Road, Brighouse early this morning.

“The incident took place at about 12.38am after a black Seat Ibizia and a Mercedes were in collision.

“The Seat had previously been reported stolen from the Oldham area and had failed to stop for police just before the collision occurred.

“Two males in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries. Four juvenile males in the Seat were freed from the vehicle and arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

“They remain in police custody today in Calderdale today and enquiries remain ongoing with Greater Manchester Police.”

The driver’s side of one of the cars was badly damaged and the front-right wheel was stuck out at an angle.

West Yorkshire Police closed the road in both directions while ambulances and a fire crew from Rastrick Fire Station attended the scene of the smash,

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Wakefield Road at 12.39am today (Wednesday).

In total, five ambulances attended and a hazardous area response team was sent to free the suspects from the car.