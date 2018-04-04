Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man died and another was left fighting for his life after a lorry carrying a mobile home smashed through the central barrier on the M62 and into their car.

The HGV crashed into the black Lexus after it went through the central reservation and onto the opposite carriageway near the Ouse Bridge at Goole on Tuesday morning.

A man driving the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the lorry suffered injuries which are serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

It is the fourth fatality on the M62 in under a week after motorcyclist Karl Chester died in a crash near junction 22 on Friday, and friends Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby from Dewsbury were killed in a collision near junction 26 in the early hours of Monday.

The lorry in Tuesday’s crash had been travelling westbound before ploughing through the central barrier. The eastbound carriageway was closed causing major delays throughout the day, with queues as far back as Leeds. Repair work on the barrier was underway.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “The collision occurred at around 9.30am when a heavy goods vehicle, loaded with a static caravan, that was travelling westbound, went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus that was travelling eastbound.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.”