Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you think dumping litter at the side of the road isn’t hurting anybody, take a look at these pictures.

This unlucky fox had to be rescued after getting tangled in plastic netting discarded at Cooper Bridge this weekend.

RSPCA officers were called out and found the terrified creature cowering under a flytipped plastic garden chair it had become trapped under.

The fox was found on Lower Quarry Road near the River Calder.

Animal collection officer Shannon McGrath said the fox wouldn’t have been so lucky had no-one spotted him.

She said: “The poor fox was entangled so tightly in plastic netting. He was in quite a state as it was around his neck and front left paw and was struggling to free himself. I managed to cover his head and cut the plastic netting off.

“Parts of the fur on his leg had been rubbed off where the tape had been but apart from this he had no injuries so thankfully I was able to release him in a wooded area nearby where it is believed he had come from.

“This fox was lucky that someone spotted him in distress as it could have been a very different story. The plastic had been discarded with an old garden chair and this acts as a reminder to people to make sure they clear up any litter, especially plastic like this which can easily trap and injure wildlife.”