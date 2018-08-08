Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular pub in Kirkburton has been recognised as having one of the best beer gardens in the UK.

The Foxglove was crowned as the overall winner of The Marvellous Vintage Inns Garden Competition.

The contest, which began in April, aimed to find the very best spots in which the British public could enjoy their favourite drink in the summer sun.

The judges unanimously opted for The Foxglove thanks to its perfectly manicured displays, ample seating space and beautifully kept lawns. They secured a Fever Tree garden kit in honour of their achievement.

Built in 1864, The Foxglove offers a welcoming area for those looking to enjoy a quiet drink at the end of a busy day exploring the countryside.

Louise Grundy, landlord at the Foxglove, said: “We are proud of the garden here at the Foxglove and take pride in maintaining it to ensure it is welcoming and enjoyable for all our guests.

“We like to think it is the perfect place for people to stop for a refreshing drink after a hard day’s work or a long walk in the countryside.”

Graham Bird, national operations director at Ground Control and a member of the judging panel, said: “The Foxglove is an outstanding example of what we consider to be the ideal beer garden.

“All of the judges commented on how the pub sits in with an especially picturesque landscape, including well-groomed shrubs, a grass area and hanging baskets.

“It is a welcoming space which is full of pristine greenery and seating – offering an outdoor area that delights both locals and visitors to the area alike.”