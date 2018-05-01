The video will start in 8 Cancel

A thief banned from every equestrian event in England and Wales stole from an elderly woman in a Huddersfield coffee shop.

Charmaine McAllister was jailed three years ago after raiding unattended horse boxes while female riders were competing at shows.

She then used their bank cards, driving licences and store cards to withdraw cash and stole £46,000 from her victims over an 18-month period.

McAllister pleaded guilty to 45 fraud and theft offences and was jailed for 56 months at Sheffield Crown Court.

The judge also banned McAllister, now living at Manchester Road in Milnsbridge, from attending any equestrian events in England and Wales until further notice.

McAllister, 32, was released from prison in September last year but targeted the OAP in Costa Coffee in Huddersfield town centre on December 14.

The 88-year-old was enjoying coffee at the New Street shop with her daughter when she realised that her handbag had been stolen.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “It was initially thought to be just theft. However when the daughter rang her mum’s bank she found out that various transactions had taken place from the time of the theft until the cards were reported as stolen.

“There were nine transactions and two others that failed.”

Eight of these were linked to McAllister’s female accomplice, Mr Bozman said.

However, McAllister was shown making a withdrawal of £1,600 from the victim’s NatWest account.

She pleaded guilty to charges of receiving stolen goods and fraud by false representation when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

Mr Bozman said: “She is charged with handling the credit card stolen from the handbag as well as making transactions at the bank on that day.

“This has caused the victim significant distress. Her personal details were in the stolen bag and a substantial amount of money was taken from her savings.

“It’s a joint venture, shows prior planning and is aggravated by the fact that the defendant was on licence at the time.”

Mr Bozman added that McAllister, who told the court that she has changed her surname to Rowan, has a significant number of similar offences to her name.

He told magistrates that there will be a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Crown Court and police are investigating this as “lifestyle offending.”

She will now be recalled to prison for the remaining term of her licence, due to expire in January 2020.

Magistrates committed her to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing for the new offences.

This will take place on May 21 via a prison video link.