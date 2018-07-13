The video will start in 8 Cancel

A conwoman who pretended to work for Horse & Hound magazine to steal the bank card details of advertisers faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Charmaine McAllister, of Manchester Road in Milnsbridge, bought cars and cosmetic surgery worth thousands of pounds with the fraudulently obtained information.

The 31-year-old was previously described as a “plague to the whole horse industry” and banned from every equestrian event in the country after stealing from women riders.

She pleaded guilty to 15 charges of fraud by false representation and a charge of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

The charges were dated between November 29 last year and January 15 this year.

McAllister scammed people via Horse & Hound magazine, pretending she was from the advertising team.

She identified victims through adverts placed in the publication, contacted them and told them that their payments for the advertising had not gone through.

McAllister then conned them into handing over their bank card details again and travelled all over the country making purchases using these.

She bought thousands of pounds worth of items including lip fillers from a cosmetic surgery firm based in Leeds.

The haul also included two Vauxhall Astras, a Citroen DS3, a Seat Ibiza and car insurance.

McAllister booked hotel stays in Burnley and Trowbridge, purchased pizza from Papa Johns and bought designer clothing from Ralph Lauren as well as items from John Lewis.

She also breached an indefinite CBO banning her from contacting a person who has advertised horse or pony or related equipment for sale.

This order was made by Sheffield Crown Court in June 2015 and included a ban on attending any equestrian events in England and Wales.

McAllister was also jailed for 56 months after admitting 45 fraud and theft offences.

The mother-of-two raided unattended horse boxes while female riders were competing and was described by the judge Peter Kelson as a “serious criminal and menace to all things equestrian.”

In May she was recalled to prison after stealing a bank card from an OAP in Costa Coffee in Huddersfield town centre.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman asked magistrates to commit McAllister to Leeds Crown Court to be sentenced for the new offences.

He explained: “The defendant has other matters pending sentencing at the crown court and so I request that these matters are also committed for sentencing,

“She is a serving prisoner so that will be the exception to her bail.”

McAllister was formally remanded into custody ahead of the hearing on August 2.