When Julie Banwell slipped and fell on some school steps eight years ago she didn’t expect to spend her life to be filled with pain and endless hospital appointments.

And yet that’s what happened to the mother-of-three from Newsome who has spent the best part of a decade suffering from often intolerable pain so acute that she has now had to have part of her right leg amputated.

By the end it was something she desperately wanted doctors to do.

Julie’s life changed forever in April 2010 when she was taking her four-year-old boy to school and she fell on concrete steps outside it.

She had stitches but the pain in her knee continued until, 18 months later, she was diagnosed with a poorly understood and rare syndrome called complex regional pain syndrome which causes persistent, severe and debilitating pain.

Julie said: “I was an active mother and after a simple fall taking my little boy to school I haven’t been able to walk. There is no cure, just lots of treatments that do not help.

“I have been to every hospital across Yorkshire and had three knee operations, phyisotherapy, lidocaine infusions, acupuncture, steroid injections into the leg and even a spinal cord stimulator implant.

“I’ve had loads of blood clots and was having to take 50 tablets a day. I have had every painkiller you can think of.”

Eventually in October 2017 her pain specialists decided amputation was the best way forward and although the medics gave her only a 50-50 chance of it working it appears to have done so following a successful operation at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The 43-year-old, who has carried on working for Kirklees Education and trying to look after her family as best she can, said: “I feel fantastic and I can’t thank everybody at the hospital enough for what they have done for me - they have been wonderful.”

She is due to leave hospital tomorrow (Monday) and is hoping the next step will to be fitted with a prosthetic leg though like most things in her life that too is beset with complications with Julie saying there is only a 50-50 chance of it happening.

She added: “I’m very determined and would love to be able to walk again. I am just hoping that I can walk and have a life like other people.”

In a Facebook post she gave a poignant insight into the mental torture she has experienced saying: “In a year and half it will be a decade of my life ruined just from a simple fall on some steps. People have only seen the physical consequences this has had on me not the emotional and mental.

“The grieving of life lost, the mental torture of the uncertainties from hospital specialists, the past five years constantly worrying if I have another blood clot, if it’s gonna explode and take me away.

“The having to hide all my emotions, put on a happy face for my children and for work just to try and have a life like others.

“The sitting up all night long in pain sobbing my heart out wondering if this will ever end. I went out to take my boy to school that morning and never thought this would then be how I would spend the rest of my life.”