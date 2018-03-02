The video will start in 8 Cancel

It looks like it’s going to snow until Sunday afternoon in Huddersfield.

The Weather Channel is predicting snow until 2pm on Sunday at least.

Temperatures will remain at freezing or below until 11am on Sunday when we should be basking in a positively Balearic 1c.

The Met Office is forecasting snow to start around 11pm tonight and continue until lunchtime tomorrow - but start again in the evening.

Again, it says snow should stop around 2pm.

Meanwhile Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says most parts of Huddersfield should get a 5cm covering, with up to 10cm on the hills.

He says: “There will be further drifting and blowing snow as the strong easterly winds continue. The snow will slowly die away overnight leaving flurries in the wind for Saturday.

“Saturday will cloudy and cold but with the east wind continuing to ease away it won’t feel as bitter as it has done with temperatures up to 1c.

“Further snow will reach Kirklees later on Saturday night lasting into the first part of Sunday but turning to rain below 250m by Sunday pm which might bring a short period of icy conditions as rain freezes on impact.

“Monday brighter less cold with rain and snow on hills. Next week remains chilly with a brief spell of northerlies for Mothering Sunday weekend before finally milder Atlantic air returns us to something like spring.”

