Bikes, sofas and fridges are just some of the more unusual items picked up from the side of the motorway.

That’s according to Highways England, which has collected more than 1,800 bags of litter in a giant spring clean of motorways in Yorkshire.

The M62 and M1, as well as other busy routes in the region, have all been swept as part of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

Highways England , which has joined forces with the campaign to take part in its Great British Spring Clean, has released a time lapse video showing litter being cleared from the side of the M606 near Cleckheaton.

More than 200,000 sacks’ worth of litter are collected from hard shoulders and verges on Britain’s motorways every year, equating to 550 bags a day – and a cost of £40 per bag.

Head of customer and operational requirements Freda Rashdi said: “We already collect vast amounts of litter from motorways every year but we’d much rather be spending our time carrying out other essential maintenance work.

“The litter on our roads can cause a hazard to drivers, our workers and wildlife, so I’d urge everyone to keep a bag in their car which they can use for rubbish, and then put it in the bin when they get home to improve the experience of all drivers who use our roads.”