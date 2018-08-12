Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of friends and family of a much-loved schoolgirl gathered this evening (Sun) to remember Katelyn Dawson on what would have been her 16th birthday.

Katelyn, 15, was tragically killed in a horror crash on January 10 after a BMW 5 Series car mounted the pavement on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, and demolished the bus stop.

The Shelley College pupil had been stood there waiting for the bus to school.

A 17-year-old girl from the same school was also seriously injured in the crash along with a 47-year-old woman, Christine Crawshaw, who suffered two broken legs.

The driver of the BMW, aged 51, was also hurt. Witnesses described the scene as ‘absolute carnage’.

Since then one of Katelyn’s closest friends, Eunique Dickenson, of Huddersfield, has been involved in organising vigils to remember the bubbly, fun person.

Five hundred people turned up for the first one, which was held the following day after her death.

Eunique told the Examiner: “I have organised it as it a very important day.

“She was so looking forward to her 16th birthday and she would have wanted us all to celebrate and remember her.”

Friends released balloons and laid flowers in Katelyn’s memory, along with pictures of the popular girl, who loved dancing.

At the last vigil in April, Susan Reilly, Katelyn’s grandmother who lives in Lindley said: “Our lives will never be the same again. She was lovely, kind and funny and I loved her dearly. It has just affected all our lives.

“She must have had the most wonderful friends. They have supported her mum and dad, Colin and Angela and her sister Stevie.”

In June police confirmed that their investigation into the crash is still continuing.