Two friends stuck on an Indonesian island hit by a powerful earthquake have praised locals for helping tourists and other survivors in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Eva Hague, 22, and Megan Bradbury, 18, have been stranded on the island of Lombok after an earthquake on Sunday killed dozens of people and left 20,000 people without homes.

The friends, who are from Mirfield, had arrived on the island just minutes before the 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck.

They were in a car park and away from buildings when the earthquake began.

After travelling inland to escape the risk from tsunamis the pair slept on the streets with other travellers. Hotel staff donated bedding for them to sleep on.

Megan, who is a student at Wakefield College, said they were currently heading to the airport in the hope of reaching Bali and then England.

She said: “It’s terrifying and we have had no sleep as we’ve had to keep evacuating.”

Eva, a teacher at Chickenley Community School, described it as a “scary” experience but praised local people for helping out.

“The locals here have been amazing - offering water, pillows and sheets so we could wait it out on the street - despite a lot of them not having it for themselves.”

Eva is hoping they can get a flight off the island soon but described the situation at the airport as “mayhem” due to the number of people trying to leave.

“We might be able to get a flight to Java but the airport is mayhem. I know we are lucky compared to others. The locals have been amazing helping us despite them going through it.”