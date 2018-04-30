Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three good friends of a man who died outside McDonald’s restaurant in Huddersfield town centre are raising money to help staff who cared for him.

Brian May, Darren Coop and David Heaton are running the Leeds Half Marathon in memory of their friend Graham Bell.

The three will be joined by their friend Steven McDonagh.

Graham, 37, better known by his nickname of ‘Jeff’ was treated for head injuries at the L17 neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary after being attacked outside the restaurant on October 1, 2017.

He died in hospital a few days later.

The friends wanted to do something to support the staff who cared for him, so devided to take on the run.

On their fundraising page they said: “Life sometimes throws us unexpected circumstances. In October 2017 our lives and hearts were left with a huge hole in that can never be filled.

“On October 4 we sadly lost our friend Graham Bell. He was the life and soul of every party, someone that can never be replaced. He was a much loved husband, dad, son and friend to many.

“Graham loved running with his family and in his memory on May 13 we will be running the Leeds Half Marathon, to help raise funds for Leeds General Hospital, Neurology ICU Department, who looked after and cared for Graham when he needed caring for the most.

“The amazing work delivered by the staff on the ward is something we will always be extremely grateful and thankful for.”

Brian, 36, said: “I went to King James High School with Graham’s brother James and that’s how I first met Graham. We later became firm friends. He sadly passed away on 4 October.

“We are raising money for Ward L17 Neurology ICU department who cared for him tremendously. The staff on the ward went above and beyond in looking after him and his family at such an awful time.

“His wife Shireen Bell, mother to his three children, could not speak highly enough of the staff there and massively appreciated the human touch delivered by the staff to her and her young daughter Freya.

“We have set up a Facebook page called Jog for Jeff giving updates on our training and also providing a platform to advertise our Virgin money giving page which so far has raised an amazing amount of £892 and rising. We are also taking offline sponsorship and we fully expect to reach over £1,500.

“In a time of severe NHS cutbacks we could not think of a better cause and feel like this money would be our way of thanking all the staff while also helping the ward to continue its fantastic work.”

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with manslaughter following the assault.

Click here to sponsor them.