Police in West Yorkshire have seen a big increase in sextortion crimes over the past five years ... with £89,000 demanded from just one victim.

In 2016/17 the force recorded 46 sextortion crimes, where criminals persuade a victim to perform sexual acts in front of webcam or share explicit material before threatening to send the pictures or video to friends and family or post it online if money is not paid.

This was up from none recorded in 2012/13.

The number of reports rose 229% in just a year, from 14 in 2015/16.

One victim was asked for £89,000 to stop a video being shared on YouTube and another for £7,000 to stop photos being shared, while one was asked for £155 a month to stop images and video being published.

One victim was asked for £300 to stop video being sent to their family and girlfriend.

Most of the victims of the 60 crimes reported in the past five years have been aged over 18, but one was aged under 16 and five were aged between 16 and 18.

While most cases involved a demand for money, in a case in 2016/17 involving a child aged under 16 the offender and victim had been chatting online and pictures have been exchanged. The offender then asked for more pictures or they would share the earlier pictures.

In 2016/17, the forces across England and Wales recorded at least 1,113 blackmail crimes involving webcams and video links. This was up from just 66 recorded in 2012/13.

The number of reports rose 17% in just a year, from 954 in 2015/16, according to figures released following Freedom of Information requests.

The National Crime Agency has said that at least four young men have taken their own lives after being targeted in this way.

It said that it has evidence that organised crime groups – mostly based overseas ­- are behind this crime. For them it’s a low risk way to make money and they can reach many victims easily online.

Just 12 people have been charged as a result of these crime reports over the past five years. In 57% of reports, cases were closed as undetected or with no suspect identified, and 19% could not be progressed due to evidential difficulties, with the victim not supporting further action in 305 cases.

For those who have become victims, the National Crime Agency says to contact police and your internet service provider immediately, adding that police will take the case seriously, will deal with it in confidence and will not judge you for being in this situation.

It said to stop communicating with the criminals and to not pay demands, but to suspend accounts, report any published material to websites and to preserve evidence.

Det Chief Insp Vanessa Smith, West Yorkshire Police cyber-crime lead, said: “Sexploitation is a national and international issue and improved recording of cybercrime in West Yorkshire is allowing us to better identify and record crimes of this offence.

“We are committed to tackling all forms of exploitation and would encourage any victims to come forwards and contact the police on 101.”