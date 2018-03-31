Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker is demanding more money for local schools after hearing that schools in her constituency are set to lose more than £3.2m in central government funding.

And some fear they will be forced to cut staff to make ends meet.

The former headteacher called on Education Secretary Damian Hinds to make a commitment to fight for more money for education in the next spending review.

Addressing members of the Education Select Committee at Westminster, Mr Hinds acknowledged there have been “cost pressures” for schools and said that spending per pupil would be consistent over the next two financial years.

But the Labour MP said the minister refused to make a firm commitment to the committee to close the funding gap in schools’ budgets.

Colne Valley schools are set to lose £3.24m by 2020 from grants from central government, according to the National Education Union (NEU).

Across the constituency, only two schools will see an increase in funding – one getting an extra £5 per pupil and the other £19 per pupil. The other 42 schools in the Colne Valley constituency will lose out.

One school is set to lose £654,856 in funding – despite a 250-plus rise in pupil numbers between the 2014 and 2017 academic years – meaning £562 less per pupil by 2020.

The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies has said there will be a real-terms cut in spending on education of 4.6% by 2019.

Mrs Walker said she had spoken to many headteachers across the constituency and every one of them had cited funding as one of their main concerns. Some were even talking about making redundancies to make their budgets balance.

She said: “I hope that the Education Secretary goes away from today’s hearing with the message ringing loud and clear in his ears - our schools need more money and they need it now.”