Town fans united with club owner and chairman Dean Hoyle as well as businessmen and women from across Huddersfield for an historic event to raise awareness of homelessness.

And as well as raising the profile of the issue, last night’s Big Sleep Out event also netted more than £30,000 for homelessness organisations in the town.

The event was organised by the Huddersfield Town Foundation with in the region of 170 people sleeping in the Kilner Bank stand between 9pm and 6am.

Among those joining Mr Hoyle were members of the Town board including commercial director Sean Jarvis as well as other local dignitaries, vice chancellor of Huddersfield University Bob Cryan and former Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney.

Most slept between the seating covered in cardboard with others bedding down for the night in the stand concourse.

Before people tried to sleep, Paul Bridges from Huddersfield Mission - which helps people in need - explained the value of the event.

He said there would be some people sleeping on the streets in Kirklees in the pouring rain last night but the issue is about more than that.

Mr Bridges said: “There are also sofa surfers and people living in temporary accommodation that is not fit for purpose and they all need help.”

There was also a message of support played on the big screen from several players including captain Tommy Smith, Tom Ince and many more.

Sean Jarvis wished everyone good luck with the event, which surpassed expectations and could have raised up to £32k so far.

He said the foundation had to date done great work with breakfast clubs but this was a historic event to help the homeless. It was inspired by Mr Hoyle’s wife Janet.

On Saturday morning Sean tweeted: “Done it - tough one - about 2 hours kip but worth it raising the profile and valuable funds for homeless charities in our area. @townfoundation thanks to all that organised, participated and sponsored #thankyou #proud”

You can still donate by sponsoring Examiner editor Wayne Ankers who took part in the event.

Click here to donate: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/WayneAnkers