A beauty salon providing popular free course on how to apply make-up is eyeing even bigger and better things.

Sadie Cooper, who runs Hidden Beauty Rooms in Marsden, launched Face Forward Make-up Camp to help local teenagers learn make-up – and at the same time boost their self-esteem.

The free sessions have proved so popular that Sadie and colleague Sarah Jones are hoping to move the Face Forward sessions to bigger premises in the village while Hidden Beauty Rooms will remain at its current location in Denby Terrace.

Now they are organising a masquerade ball to raise money to enable them to continue funding the sessions and help with the cost of the move which they hope to complete later this year.

The masquerade ball will be on Saturday, May 5, at Marsden Conservative Club, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets costing £15 each are available via the Face Forward Make-up Camp Facebook page or at the salon.

It will include raffles and auctions, food, a DJ and live acts.

Sarah said: “There are premises we could potentially have which have wheelchair access and more space. We have had quite a few people get in touch who have disabilities, but want to get out and about.”

She added: “The sessions are proving so popular we are constantly having to find funds for more make-up products.

“Today we had a session for 12 to 16-year-olds. They watched a demonstration on how to do make-up, then did make-up on each other.

“Earlier, we had girl guide groups in and we are also offering mother and daughter make-up camps and 18-plus make-up camps.

“It’s a real confidence booster and enables them to learn new skills.”