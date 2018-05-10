Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends of schoolboy bowler James Hick will gather to pay their respects at his funeral on May 22.

James, 14, was found collapsed on Southway in Mirfield on April 18. Passers-by made desperate efforts to save him, but he sadly passed away.

His funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Mirfield, at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.

James was a talented junior bowler in the Huddersfield junior bowling league and w as a member at Almondbury Bowling Club and Almondbury Liberal Club.

In the wake of the tragedy numerous fundraising events have been held in memory of the popular Mirfield Free Grammar School pupil.

James, who had four younger brothers, played football with Battyeford Sporting Club in Mirfield.

And so in fitting tribute, the club is kindly opening its doors to the Mirfield community on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28) as the starting point for a sponsored walk.

A Facebook post about the event reads: “On Bank Holiday Monday, May 28 I’d like to encourage the Mirfield community to come together in support and fundraising if possible in memory of James Hick .

“This is done with the knowledge and support of his family. Battyeford Sporting Club have kindly and generously agreed to open their clubhouse as a base for the event and will be offering refreshments.

“The walk of the whole of the Mirfield boundary is an 11 mile ‘stroll’ with plenty of opportunities to stop for refreshment on the way.

“You can cut the route short at many points if you wish, it’s a personal challenge not a competition!

“If you don’t feel up to the hills, why not walk around the perimeter of the fields in support/fundraising ?”

“Let’s start at 10am so meet from 9.30am onwards at the clubhouse.”

An online JustGiving page, set up by James’ auntie Olivia Thompson, has so far reached £7,450 of a £10,000 target.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jameshick