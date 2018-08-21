The video will start in 8 Cancel

Strike action by RMT union members will affect travel routes on the Northern network starting this Bank Holiday weekend.

The train operator is set to operate a limited service on many of the routes across the north.

The service is concentrating on running as many services as possible to keep customers moving.

What dates will the strike fall on?

The strikes will fall on the next three Saturdays in a row.

Saturday August 25, Saturday September 1 and Saturday September 8.

What will happen on these days?

On these days the overall number of trains running are significantly reduced, with around 40% of the usual number of services in operation.

Northern have advised that the trains running and any replacement buses are usually very busy so passengers are asked to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary.

Why are RMT striking?

Northern Rail has proposed changes to modernise the conductor role to give a better service. They say there will be no job or pay cuts as a result of the proposed changes.

A main issue is driver controlled operation, which means the driver, rather than a guard, opens and closes the doors.

However RMT has entered into dispute with Northern, which has resulted in several days of strike action, so far, during 2017 and 2018.

RMT has taken strike action on 24 days and Northern are 'unsure' on how long the dispute will last.

In a statement on their website, Northern said they are frustrated at the 'lack of progress' in talks, as business and communities are behind modernisation and investment plans, and they want the RMT to back it too.

Click here for a full timetable for the strike period.