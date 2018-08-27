Load mobile navigation
23 amazing images from HuddsFest 2018 at Storthes Hall

HuddsFest 2018 at Storthes Hall with performances from Aswad, Hue and Cry and Scouting for Girls

  1. Isabella Kershaw, left, and Maisy Hawkins, both three.1 of 23
  2. Rock Paper Sister on stage.2 of 23
  3. Rock Paper Sister on stage.3 of 23
  4. Emily Fowles and son Toby, two.4 of 23
  5. Mollie Shaw, seven.5 of 23
  6. Max Ward, left, and Jane Pullein.6 of 23
  7. Four month old Maria Swistak.7 of 23
  8. State of Confusion on stage.8 of 23
  9. State of Confusion on stage.9 of 23
  10. State of Confusion on stage.10 of 23
  11. Huddsfest 2018 at Storthes Hall, Huddersfield.11 of 23
  12. Huddsfest 2018 at Storthes Hall, Huddersfield.12 of 23
  13. Huddsfest 2018 at Storthes Hall, Huddersfield.13 of 23
  14. Huddsfest 2018 at Storthes Hall, Huddersfield.14 of 23
  15. Tracie Roebuck.15 of 23
  16. From the left, Tracie Roebuck, Jackie Marshall and Doz Coldwell.16 of 23
  17. Hue and Cry on stage.,17 of 23
  18. Hue and Cry on stage.,18 of 23
  19. Hue and Cry on stage.,19 of 23
  20. Hue and Cry on stage.,20 of 23
  21. Hue and Cry on stage.,21 of 23
  22. Hue and Cry on stage.,22 of 23
  23. Hue and Cry on stage.,23 of 23
