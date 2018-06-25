Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, after man collapses

NewsgalleryAir Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, after man collapses ShareByBen Abbiss11:11, 25 JUN 2018Updated11:21, 25 JUN 2018Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.1 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.2 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.3 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.4 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.5 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.6 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.7 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.8 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.9 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.10 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.11 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.12 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.13 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.14 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.15 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.16 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.17 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.18 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.19 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.20 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.21 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.22 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.23 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.24 of 25Air Ambulance lands at Sands playing fields, Holmfirth, to assist paramedics.25 of 25