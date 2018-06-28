Army arrive on Saddleworth Moor

NewsgalleryArmy arrive on Saddleworth Moor ShareByBen Abbiss09:09, 28 JUN 2018Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire1 of 10Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire2 of 10RAF Wing Commander Gary Lane (left) and GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Hunter during a press conference near a wildfire on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland will join local fire services to fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire3 of 10RAF Wing Commander Gary Lane (left) and GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Hunter during a press conference near a wildfire on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland will join local fire services to fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire4 of 10Around 100 soldiers are to be deployed to help the Fire and Rescue service tackle the large moorland fire above Stalybridge. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images5 of 10Around 100 soldiers are to be deployed to help the Fire and Rescue service tackle the large moorland fire above Stalybridge. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images6 of 10Around 100 soldiers are to be deployed to help the Fire and Rescue service tackle the large moorland fire above Stalybridge. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images7 of 10Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland talk to an Fire Incidnet Commander on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire8 of 10Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire9 of 10Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire10 of 10