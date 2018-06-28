Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Army arrive on Saddleworth Moor

  • Share
  1. Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire1 of 10
  2. Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire2 of 10
  3. RAF Wing Commander Gary Lane (left) and GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Hunter during a press conference near a wildfire on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland will join local fire services to fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire3 of 10
  4. RAF Wing Commander Gary Lane (left) and GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Hunter during a press conference near a wildfire on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland will join local fire services to fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire4 of 10
  5. Around 100 soldiers are to be deployed to help the Fire and Rescue service tackle the large moorland fire above Stalybridge. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images5 of 10
  6. Around 100 soldiers are to be deployed to help the Fire and Rescue service tackle the large moorland fire above Stalybridge. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images6 of 10
  7. Around 100 soldiers are to be deployed to help the Fire and Rescue service tackle the large moorland fire above Stalybridge. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images7 of 10
  8. Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland talk to an Fire Incidnet Commander on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire8 of 10
  9. Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire9 of 10
  10. Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester where they will help fight a vast moorland blaze which has been alight for several days. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire10 of 10
Kirklees CouncilBin strike to go ahead next week as Kirklees publishes replacement collection planIt's unclear whether Unison members will definitely go on strike
Huddersfield town centreThe Ministry of Justice is trying to block these plans for student flats in HuddersfieldGovernment bids to stop developer closing Huddersfield County Court
West Yorkshire PoliceHundreds of cannabis plants seized from farm in MoldgreenWest Yorkshire Police have shared pictures of the operation after swooping on the property
Crime'Obsessed' rapist Thomas Patton who kept woman prisoner as sex slave jailed for 13 years - as it happenedThomas Patton, 21, was found guilty of seven offences of rape, false imprisonment and assault
GolcarWildfire breaks out in Golcar - live updatesThree fire engines already in attendance after shrubbery catches fire in field near Bunny Woods           
Greenhead Park'Uninsured bootcamp recruits running and shouting' through Greenhead Park's poolKirklees Council taking action after complaints about bootcamp activities
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire 'unlikely' to spread into West YorkshireThe risk of a fire breaking out independently is very real though
GolcarWildfire breaks out in Golcar - live updatesThree fire engines already in attendance after shrubbery catches fire in field near Bunny Woods           
WeatherWeather forecast predicts WEEKS without rain in HuddersfieldThe heatwave may bring negative side effects, but a drought won't be one of them.
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan accused of challenging ex's new boyfriend to fight in the street Robert Patton's alleged outburst lasted for 10 minutes at his former partner's Fartown home
Kirklees CouncilBin strike to go ahead next week as Kirklees publishes replacement collection planIt's unclear whether Unison members will definitely go on strike
Huddersfield town centreThe Ministry of Justice is trying to block these plans for student flats in HuddersfieldGovernment bids to stop developer closing Huddersfield County Court
West Yorkshire PoliceHundreds of cannabis plants seized from farm in MoldgreenWest Yorkshire Police have shared pictures of the operation after swooping on the property
Crime'Obsessed' rapist Thomas Patton who kept woman prisoner as sex slave jailed for 13 years - as it happenedThomas Patton, 21, was found guilty of seven offences of rape, false imprisonment and assault
GolcarWildfire breaks out in Golcar - live updatesThree fire engines already in attendance after shrubbery catches fire in field near Bunny Woods           
Greenhead Park'Uninsured bootcamp recruits running and shouting' through Greenhead Park's poolKirklees Council taking action after complaints about bootcamp activities
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire 'unlikely' to spread into West YorkshireThe risk of a fire breaking out independently is very real though
GolcarWildfire breaks out in Golcar - live updatesThree fire engines already in attendance after shrubbery catches fire in field near Bunny Woods           
WeatherWeather forecast predicts WEEKS without rain in HuddersfieldThe heatwave may bring negative side effects, but a drought won't be one of them.
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan accused of challenging ex's new boyfriend to fight in the street Robert Patton's alleged outburst lasted for 10 minutes at his former partner's Fartown home
Top Stories
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire 'unlikely' to spread into West Yorkshire
The risk of a fire breaking out independently is very real though
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire could burn for 'days if not weeks' as Army joins fight - LIVEFirefighters say the fire covers seven square miles and crews could remain on the moors for weeks
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council leader says rail chaos is part of north/south divide
West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) heard that widespread train timetable changes were "a disaster waiting to happen"
Greenhead Park'Uninsured bootcamp recruits running and shouting' through Greenhead Park's pool
Kirklees Council taking action after complaints about bootcamp activities
WeatherWeather forecast predicts WEEKS without rain in Huddersfield
The heatwave may bring negative side effects, but a drought won't be one of them.
West Yorkshire PoliceHundreds of cannabis plants seized from farm in Moldgreen
West Yorkshire Police have shared pictures of the operation after swooping on the property
Kirklees CouncilBin strike to go ahead next week as Kirklees publishes replacement collection plan
It's unclear whether Unison members will definitely go on strike
BatleyWoman stole mobile phone and bank card from man who took her in during bad weather
He took in Alliah Bradshaw when he found her stood in the pouring rain and lent her some money to get home
Huddersfield town centreThe Ministry of Justice is trying to block these plans for student flats in Huddersfield
Government bids to stop developer closing Huddersfield County Court
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire covers 'seven square miles' as army drafted in
Fire is 'smouldering away' but a change in wind could ignite 'square miles of unburnt fuel'
Kirklees Magistrates CourtDrink-driver banned for two years after attempting three-point turn
Michael Robertshaw - three times the limit when he attempted the manouvre - was banned from the road for a considerable time
Kirklees CouncilKirklees plunders its reserves to tackle social services crisis
Authority facing "significant financial challenges"