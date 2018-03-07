Load mobile navigation
The best new buildings in Huddersfield in 2017

The best new buildings in Huddersfield in 2017 as voted for in the Huddersfield Civic Society’s Design Awards

  1. New Oastler Building at Huddersfield University.1 of 19
  2. New Oastler Building at Huddersfield University.2 of 19
  3. New Oastler Building at Huddersfield University.3 of 19
  4. Huddersfield Civic Societys Design Awards. Best Residential award went to this extension and refurbishment of a late 1920s house off Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.4 of 19
  5. Huddersfield Civic Societys Design Awards. Best Residential award went to this extension and refurbishment of a late 1920s house off Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.5 of 19
  6. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.6 of 19
  7. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.7 of 19
  8. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.8 of 19
  9. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.9 of 19
  10. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.10 of 19
  11. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.11 of 19
  12. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.12 of 19
  13. Huddersfield Station platform 2 wins awards from the Huddersfield Civic Society.13 of 19
  14. Greenhead College new Cooksey Building.14 of 19
  15. Greenhead College new Cooksey Building.15 of 19
  16. Greenhead College new Cooksey Building.16 of 19
  17. Greenhead College new Cooksey Building.17 of 19
  18. Greenhead College new Cooksey Building.18 of 19
  19. Greenhead College new Cooksey Building.19 of 19
Huddersfield Civic SocietyRevealed: The best new buildings in Huddersfield in 2017
Eye-catching landmark building misses out on top title - see what was voted best new building in Huddersfield
