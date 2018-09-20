Load mobile navigation

27 pictures of Castle Hill that will take your breath away

It's Huddersfield's most iconic landmark and these are the pictures to prove it

News
Victoria Tower at Castle Hill in Huddersfield. Picture by Dave Zdanowicz.

When you think Huddersfield, you think Castle Hill.

The ancient hill fort, crowned proudly with Victoria Tower, is one of our greatest treasures - and its tower is also quite possibly the most photogenic building in town.

It's an exciting time for the Almondbury site too - plans for two new buildings have been revealed by Kirklees Council.

A new hotel/restaurant and visitor centre are being proposed - though plans have yet to be submitted - but a design map shows the new buildings will be around three times the footprint of the former Castle Hill Hotel.

Archaeologists recently carried out a dig at Castle Hill but found nothing of significant - which could make development more likely. Staff with the West Yorkshire Archaeological Services excavated the site in August.

As we wait for the next chapter of to begin, we've taken a look back at some of our most spectacular pictures of Castle Hill and Victoria Tower in our archives - and they are simply stunning.

  1. Meteor shower over the tower

    A scene from the Perseid meteor shower over Castle Hill in August last year

    1 of 28

  2. Tower in red

    People gathered at Victoria Tower to see it glow bright red

    People gathered at Victoria Tower to see it glow bright red

    2 of 28

  3. Sunrise

    Victoria Tower, Castle Hill, Huddersfield

    This stunning shot captured the sun rising over Huddersfield

    3 of 28

  4. Sunset

    Sunset at Castle Hill - Ross Foden

    Sunset at Castle Hill by Ross Foden

    4 of 28

  5. Snow day

    Snow at Castle Hill by Sandie Nicholson

    5 of 28

  6. Beast from the East

    Castle Hill during the Beast from the East snow storms

    6 of 28

  7. Special cause

    Victoria Tower at Castle Hill illuminated in red light for World TB Day

    7 of 28

  8. Drone shot

    Aerial photo of Castle Hill taken from a drone by Andrew Jennings

    8 of 28

  9. Moody mist

    Stephen Garnett captured a foggy Castle Hill

    9 of 28

  10. Bolt from above

    Lightning at Castle Hill, captured by Andy Sharp

    10 of 28

  11. Sunny day

    Castle Hill in the sunshine by Helen Cubbon

    11 of 28

  12. Ahoy there

    Castle Hill from a distance by Jane Brook

    12 of 28

  13. Sunset vibes

    A beautiful sunset at Castle Hill

    13 of 28

  14. Cyclists in the sunset

    Silhouettes of cyclists in the sunset at Castle Hill

    14 of 28

  15. Dramatic

    Castle Hill at dusk

    Castle Hill at dusk

    15 of 28

  16. Atmospheric

    A dramatic Castle Hill shot from Ian Kennedy's new book called Huddersfield

    Ian Kennedy's snap of Victoria Tower from his new book Huddersfield

    16 of 28

  17. Standing tall

    Castle Hill by Carl Hannam

    Castle Hill by Carl Hannam

    17 of 28

  18. Rainbow

    A rainbow hits Castle Hill - picture by Chris Collins

    18 of 28

  19. Explosion

    An explosion of fireworks on Castle Hill - picture by charlottegraham-photography.com

    19 of 28

  20. Spotlights

    James Bawn lights up The Victoria Tower, Castle Hill.

    James Bawn lights up The Victoria Tower, Castle Hill.

    20 of 28

  21. Shining bright

    The Jubilee tower at Castle Hill illuminated in 2015

    The Jubilee tower at Castle Hill illuminated in 2015

    21 of 28

  22. Eclipse

    Solar eclipse above Victoria Tower in 2015

    Solar eclipse above Victoria Tower in 2015

    22 of 28

  23. VE Day

    Beacon lit at Castle Hill to mark the anniversary of VE Day in 2015

    Beacon lit at Castle Hill to mark the anniversary of VE Day in 2015

    23 of 28

  24. Lilac skies

    Victoria Tower against pretty skies by Dave Zdanowicz

    24 of 28

  25. Fireworks

    Bonfire Night at Castle Hill, an Examiner Calendar picture by Mark Minas in 2017

    Bonfire Night at Castle Hill, an Examiner Calendar picture by Mark Minas in 2017

    25 of 28

  26. Autumn skies

    Autumnal sunrise over Castle Hill from Beaumont Park

    Autumnal sunrise over Castle Hill from Beaumont Park

    26 of 28

  27. In the mist

    Mist over Castle Hill and South Crosland from Arborary Lane, Crosland Moor

    Mist over Castle Hill and South Crosland from Arborary Lane, Crosland Moor

    27 of 28

  28. Aerial view

    Danny Leigh, from Haak Photography, took this picture of Castle Hill against a beautiful sunset using a drone

    Danny Leigh, from Haak Photography, took this picture of Castle Hill against a beautiful sunset using a drone

    28 of 28
More On
Comments
West Yorkshire PolicePolice set to send file on Katelyn Dawson horror crash to the Crown Prosecution ServiceNine months on from smash on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen which killed teenager police are coming to a close with their investigations
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officers 'refused to answer questions' during watchdog's probe into woman's treatment after painful injuryReport published by police watchdog into treatment of woman in custody
Huddersfield town centreMan left fighting for his life after brawl outside town centre pub He was attacked outside Boy & Barrel pub and is currently in a critical condition
Huddersfield town centreMan fights for life after brawl outside town centre pub - what we know so far The Boy and Barrel Inn on Beast Market in Huddersfield has been taped off with an officer guarding the scene
MarshBrides-to-be told they WILL NOT get dress of their dreams after Elenor Rose closureThe team left to pick up the pieces has said they are doing all they can to help customers but some will not get dress or money back
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan who stole tiles from roofing firm claimed it owed him cashJack Holroyd scaled scaffolding to steal 1,400 tiles from Jones Homes in Cleckheaton
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWanted teenager fled from a car – but was caught hiding in a scrapyardPolice were searching for Jordan Eastwood after he skipped his curfew but he ran from the vehicle when they spotted him out in Batley
HuddersfieldLive: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel for Thursday September 20Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
Castle Hill27 pictures of Castle Hill that will take your breath awayIt's Huddersfield's most iconic landmark and these are the pictures to prove it
Examiner Business AwardsJudging is complete for the Examiner Business Awards 2018 and here's the shortlistJudging panel said the quality of entries this year blew them away
West Yorkshire PolicePolice set to send file on Katelyn Dawson horror crash to the Crown Prosecution ServiceNine months on from smash on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen which killed teenager police are coming to a close with their investigations
Huddersfield town centreMan left fighting for his life after brawl outside town centre pub He was attacked outside Boy & Barrel pub and is currently in a critical condition
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officers 'refused to answer questions' during watchdog's probe into woman's treatment after painful injuryReport published by police watchdog into treatment of woman in custody
Huddersfield town centreMan fights for life after brawl outside town centre pub - what we know so far The Boy and Barrel Inn on Beast Market in Huddersfield has been taped off with an officer guarding the scene
MarshBrides-to-be told they WILL NOT get dress of their dreams after Elenor Rose closureThe team left to pick up the pieces has said they are doing all they can to help customers but some will not get dress or money back
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan who stole tiles from roofing firm claimed it owed him cashJack Holroyd scaled scaffolding to steal 1,400 tiles from Jones Homes in Cleckheaton
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWanted teenager fled from a car – but was caught hiding in a scrapyardPolice were searching for Jordan Eastwood after he skipped his curfew but he ran from the vehicle when they spotted him out in Batley
Huddersfield Town FCThe offbeat pictures you WON'T have seen from Huddersfield Town season so farUnseen images from all six league and cup matches
SportOffbeat pictures
HuddersfieldLive: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel for Thursday September 20Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
Top Stories
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWanted teenager fled from a car – but was caught hiding in a scrapyard
Police were searching for Jordan Eastwood after he skipped his curfew but he ran from the vehicle when they spotted him out in Batley
Examiner Business AwardsJudging is complete for the Examiner Business Awards 2018 and here's the shortlist
Judging panel said the quality of entries this year blew them away
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan who stole tiles from roofing firm claimed it owed him cash
Jack Holroyd scaled scaffolding to steal 1,400 tiles from Jones Homes in Cleckheaton
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officers 'refused to answer questions' during watchdog's probe into woman's treatment after painful injury
Report published by police watchdog into treatment of woman in custody
M62This drink-driver was seriously injured after her Audi A4 flipped over and ripped a motorway barrier apart
'You were lucky that nobody was killed or seriously injured' Viktoriya Daraskevic was told of the smash on the M62 near to Huddersfield
MarshBrides-to-be told they WILL NOT get dress of their dreams after Elenor Rose closure
The team left to pick up the pieces has said they are doing all they can to help customers but some will not get dress or money back
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThief broke into cars - and was caught wearing victim's coat
Brazen Steven Arrand was dressed in the beige winter jacket when he was spotted by the owner of the Seat Ibiza
CrimeThief breaks into CoffeeEvolution and steals cash, vegan muffins and craft lager
The culprit was seen crouching on the floor to avoid the CCTV
EducationThis school is like one 'happy family' - but it is the hardest in Huddersfield to get a place at
Less than half of those who apply for a place get one - and you can find out how other schools rate with our special widget
Leeds Crown CourtMan acquitted of raping woman in her sleepJurors took less than one hour to clear Simon Rozanski
MarshBride's dress left in shreds after being returned to Elenor Rose Bridal for 'free dry cleaning'
Dozens of women say they have no dress or their dress has been ruined after the Marsh shop suddenly closed down
HistoryHuddersfield sports nostalgia - 1954 to 2013Are you featured in these pictures of local sports teams?