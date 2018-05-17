Load mobile navigation
Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party

  1. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chisomo Mwale gets first choice of the buns at the party.1 of 8
  2. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Luca Wade checks that he has the ring in his wedding suit.2 of 8
  3. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Izabella Lewis and Paris Clarkson take throne under the bunting at the party.3 of 8
  4. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Luca Wade in his wedding suit at the party.4 of 8
  5. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Izabella Lewis and Paris Clarkson at the party.5 of 8
  6. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Luca Wade looks to filling his plate at the party.6 of 8
  7. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Izabella Lewis and Paris Clarkson take throne under the bunting at the party.7 of 8
  8. Children from the Daisy Chain nursery in Kirkburton hold a royal tea party to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chisomo Mwale tucks in to the buns at the party.8 of 8
Mohammed Yassar YaqubM62 slip road vigil for Yassar Yaqub on what would have been his 30th birthdayFamily and friends to gather again at Ainley Top to remember man shot by police
