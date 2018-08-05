Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Day 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018

Day 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018

  • Share
  1. Jennie Coxton of Golcar got a cuddle from a Transformer1 of 19
  2. Matt (left) from Meltham made sure his friends Kenny and Victoria from Essex brought 4 year old Isabella to the Food Festival2 of 19
  3. Hannah from Halifax tucks into a burger while Molly from Golcar nibbles on a chip3 of 19
  4. Enjoy the day out from Fenay Bridge are Kate, Holly, Emily, Ceri, Dean and Paul4 of 19
  5. Large crowds sample the food and drink available5 of 19
  6. Dad Paul, mum Ali and children Ellie and Hannah tuck into their lunch6 of 19
  7. Lucy from Fenay Bridge raises her glass to a fantastic Food Festival7 of 19
  8. Proving the Food Festival is truly international are Norbert (left) and Elizabeth (right) from Germany with their host Jorge (centre) from Dewsbury who originates from Cuba8 of 19
  9. Large crowds sample the food and drink available9 of 19
  10. "Is this what they mean by Street Food?" ask Sadaf and Adeel as they sample various foods10 of 19
  11. 4 year old Tabatha and mum Rachel travelled from Suffolk so that Tabatha could get her mouth round a burger11 of 19
  12. Tucking into a curly snack are Michelle and Josh from Holmfirth12 of 19
  13. A lucky visitor gets some free samples of Henderson's Relish13 of 19
  14. Hot food!14 of 19
  15. Food ready and waiting, but not for long15 of 19
  16. Large crowds sample the food and drink available16 of 19
  17. Sacario from Almondbury waits for Jess and Natasha to let him tuck into a burger17 of 19
  18. Lilly-Mae and Amerens met a Transformer at the Food Festival18 of 19
  19. Staff from Bolster Moor Farm Shop had to keep the BBQ full due to high demand from hungry customers19 of 19
KirkleesJailed in July: Property manager jailed for death of two children, Man jailed for part in Almondbury shooting and father-of-three jailed alongside parents for murder of Tyron CharlesThese are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield and Kirklees
HeckmondwikeDriver high on cocaine and cannabis crashed his car after police chaseOfficers were forced to abandon the pursuit because Michael Howarth's driving was so dangerous
FlocktonFlockton road closure puts businesses and jobs at risk and leaves picturesque pub beer garden emptyParish councillor calls for business rate relief after Sun Inn left counting the cost
West Yorkshire News30 firefighters tackled fierce blaze at waste site near BrighouseThe fire broke out at Brow Mills Industrial Estate in Halifax Road
Kirklees Magistrates CourtReckless driver fled police busting red lights and forcing other drivers to mount pavementsDrew Evans led police on a chase through Dewsbury and Batley
HeckmondwikeDriver high on cocaine and cannabis crashed his car after police chaseOfficers were forced to abandon the pursuit because Michael Howarth's driving was so dangerous
KirkleesJailed in July: Property manager jailed for death of two children, Man jailed for part in Almondbury shooting and father-of-three jailed alongside parents for murder of Tyron CharlesThese are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield and Kirklees
West Yorkshire NewsDay 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018Day 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018
Kirklees CollegeBus stands are being moved because of building work at Huddersfield Bus StationFull list of where to catch your bus when the stands are moved from Monday
FlocktonFlockton road closure puts businesses and jobs at risk and leaves picturesque pub beer garden emptyParish councillor calls for business rate relief after Sun Inn left counting the cost
KirkleesJailed in July: Property manager jailed for death of two children, Man jailed for part in Almondbury shooting and father-of-three jailed alongside parents for murder of Tyron CharlesThese are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield and Kirklees
HeckmondwikeDriver high on cocaine and cannabis crashed his car after police chaseOfficers were forced to abandon the pursuit because Michael Howarth's driving was so dangerous
FlocktonFlockton road closure puts businesses and jobs at risk and leaves picturesque pub beer garden emptyParish councillor calls for business rate relief after Sun Inn left counting the cost
West Yorkshire News30 firefighters tackled fierce blaze at waste site near BrighouseThe fire broke out at Brow Mills Industrial Estate in Halifax Road
Kirklees Magistrates CourtReckless driver fled police busting red lights and forcing other drivers to mount pavementsDrew Evans led police on a chase through Dewsbury and Batley
Food and Drink FestivalDay 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 in picturesSee if you're in our gallery of the final day of this year's big food festival
HeckmondwikeDriver high on cocaine and cannabis crashed his car after police chaseOfficers were forced to abandon the pursuit because Michael Howarth's driving was so dangerous
Food and Drink FestivalThe 10 best things from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018It wasn't just about the food or the drink
KirkleesJailed in July: Property manager jailed for death of two children, Man jailed for part in Almondbury shooting and father-of-three jailed alongside parents for murder of Tyron CharlesThese are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield and Kirklees
West Yorkshire NewsDay 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018Day 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018
Top Stories
Food and Drink FestivalThe 10 best things from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018It wasn't just about the food or the drink
Food and Drink FestivalDay 4 of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 in picturesSee if you're in our gallery of the final day of this year's big food festival
FlocktonFlockton road closure puts businesses and jobs at risk and leaves picturesque pub beer garden empty
Parish councillor calls for business rate relief after Sun Inn left counting the cost
KirkleesJailed in July: Property manager jailed for death of two children, Man jailed for part in Almondbury shooting and father-of-three jailed alongside parents for murder of Tyron Charles
These are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield and Kirklees
West Yorkshire News30 firefighters tackled fierce blaze at waste site near BrighouseThe fire broke out at Brow Mills Industrial Estate in Halifax Road
FacebookSir Patrick Stewart returns to Star Trek – how fans have reacted on Facebook and TwitterOh yes – the Mirfield-born Hollywood star is coming back as Captain Jean-Luc Picard
HeckmondwikeDriver high on cocaine and cannabis crashed his car after police chaseOfficers were forced to abandon the pursuit because Michael Howarth's driving was so dangerous
BBCBarry Chuckle of Chuckle Brothers fame has died aged 73Tributes paid to Yorkshire comedian whose career stretched back half a century
West Yorkshire NewsQUIZ: Is using a mobile phone to pay for food at a drive thru illegal?See which other ways the driving laws can catch you out
NewsAs Spain roasts in near 48°C heat Huddersfield ex-pat gives tips on keeping coolBrian Hayhurst and wife Elaine have learned how to take care in the sun
Emley ShowSee if you were snapped by our photographer at Emley Show 2018Thousands enjoy top agricultural show in the sunshine
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryMP urges Health Secretary to 'do better than his predecessor' and visit struggling HRI
Paula Sherriff asks if Matt Hancock will do what Jeremy Hunt promised but failed to deliver