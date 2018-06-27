Army on standby as Saddleworth moor fire rages on days after it started

Fire crews will launch a "heavy attack" to combat a vast moorland blaze which led to the evacuation of a number of homes last night.

Pockets of fire continue to burn across a six-kilometre area of Saddleworth Moor on Wednesday as 50 firefighters work in "tremendously difficult conditions" to contain the situation amid the ongoing heatwave.

A major incident was declared and the Army remains on standby as Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) put in a plan of action to douse the fire which initially broke out on Sunday afternoon before it reignited the following day and has since worsened.

Leon Parkes, GMFRS assistant chief fire officer, said: "Fire crews have been working in tremendously difficult conditions in the heat and smoke. We are doing an assessment on the scene this morning and then we will be putting a plan of attack together for the rest of the day.

"We've got over six kilometres of affected area - there is fire occurring in pockets around the outskirts. So we have got a belt of fire and obviously the wind direction at the time will have an affect on that.

"The seats of fire are not where we can access. We are having to park fire engines up and some of the fire scenes are two miles away so we are having to use other vehicles supplied by our partner agencies to transport firefighters and kit into those areas.

"The plan today is to try and really, really put some resource on the scene and put a heavy attack on this fire, and if that needs military assistance then that's what we'll consider."

An estimated 2,000 acres of moorland had been destroyed in the fire which had spread as far as Tintwistle in Derbyshire.

Some 65,000 gallons of water had been dropped by helicopter by Tuesday afternoon.

The exact cause of the blaze has not been established, said the fire service.