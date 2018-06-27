Load mobile navigation

Dramatic images show extent of moorland fire above Saddleworth

Army on standby as Saddleworth moor fire rages on days after it started

Fire crews will launch a "heavy attack" to combat a vast moorland blaze which led to the evacuation of a number of homes last night.

Pockets of fire continue to burn across a six-kilometre area of Saddleworth Moor on Wednesday as 50 firefighters work in "tremendously difficult conditions" to contain the situation amid the ongoing heatwave.

A major incident was declared and the Army remains on standby as Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) put in a plan of action to douse the fire which initially broke out on Sunday afternoon before it reignited the following day and has since worsened.

Leon Parkes, GMFRS assistant chief fire officer, said: "Fire crews have been working in tremendously difficult conditions in the heat and smoke. We are doing an assessment on the scene this morning and then we will be putting a plan of attack together for the rest of the day.

"We've got over six kilometres of affected area - there is fire occurring in pockets around the outskirts. So we have got a belt of fire and obviously the wind direction at the time will have an affect on that.

"The seats of fire are not where we can access. We are having to park fire engines up and some of the fire scenes are two miles away so we are having to use other vehicles supplied by our partner agencies to transport firefighters and kit into those areas.

"The plan today is to try and really, really put some resource on the scene and put a heavy attack on this fire, and if that needs military assistance then that's what we'll consider."

An estimated 2,000 acres of moorland had been destroyed in the fire which had spread as far as Tintwistle in Derbyshire.

Some 65,000 gallons of water had been dropped by helicopter by Tuesday afternoon.

The exact cause of the blaze has not been established, said the fire service.

  1. National Police Air Service. Handout photo dated 26/06/18 supplied by the National Police Air Service of the fire on Saddleworth Moor which continues to spread after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. The fire started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid a heatwave. National Police Air Service/PA Wire

  2. National Police Air Service. Handout photo dated 26/06/18 supplied by the National Police Air Service of the fire on Saddleworth Moor which continues to spread after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. The fire started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid a heatwave. National Police Air Service/PA Wire

  3. Fires started on Saddleworth Moor on Monday which spread overnight, devastating an area of land. Photo: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue/PA Wire

  4. Fire officers continue to fight a large wildfire on the moors above Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 27, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. Firefighters have declared a 'major incident' as they battle the huge moorland fire which measures 6km. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

  5. A large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 26, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

  6. Fire - Saddleworth Moors, 26 June 2018, Pic Dominic Salter

  7. The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 26, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

  8. Fire on Saddleworth Moor

  9. Fire on Saddleworth Moor, Saddleworth,United Kingdom. 25 June 2018

  10. Firefighters take a break from tackling the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor, which continues to spread after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. The fire started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid Britain's heatwave and has devastated land around Carrbrook. See PA story FIRE Saddleworth. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

  11. Firefighters on Saddleworth Moor attempt to dampen down the area to stop the spread of fire after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. The fire started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid Britain's heatwave and has devastated land around Carrbrook. See PA story FIRE Saddleworth. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

  12. Firefighters on Saddleworth Moor attempt to dampen down the area to stop the spread of fire after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. The fire started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid Britain's heatwave and has devastated land around Carrbrook. See PA story FIRE Saddleworth. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

  13. Fire officers continue to fight a large wildfire on the moors above Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 27, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. Firefighters have declared a 'major incident' as they battle the huge moorland fire which measures 6km. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

  14. Fire officers continue to fight a large wildfire on the moors above Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 27, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. Firefighters have declared a 'major incident' as they battle the huge moorland fire which measures 6km. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

  15. Firefighters tackle the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor which continues to spread after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. The fire started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid a heatwave. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

  16. Fire officers use beaters to fight a large wildfire on the moors above Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 27, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. Firefighters have declared a 'major incident' as they battle the huge moorland fire which measures 6km. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

