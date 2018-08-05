Load mobile navigation
Emley Show 2018

Emley Show 2018

  1. An owl swoops back to its handler through a sea of arms during a display at Emley Show 20181 of 13
  2. Nigel and Cathy enjoy an ice cream at Emley Show 2018 with the two Emley Moor TV masts in the background.2 of 13
  3. Two very young farmers get serious at Emley Show 20183 of 13
  4. Elle Emmett and Carol Burrows with dogs Theo, Ivy and Kyle at Emley Show 20184 of 13
  5. Thousands of people attended the sun-kissed Emley Show 20185 of 13
  6. A motorbike stunt rider wows the crowd at Emley Show 20186 of 13
  7. Shauna Bennett, 10, get up close to an owl at Emley Show 20187 of 13
  8. Thomas Holiday and Alfe Osborne, both aged four, enjoy the sunshine at Emley show 20188 of 13
  9. Cadets on parade at Emley Show 2018.9 of 13
  10. One-year-old Toby Farmer lives up to his name as he gets behind the wheel of a tractor at Emley Show 201810 of 13
  11. Enjoying Emley Show 2018 – the Allchurch family (clockwise from top) Dick, Dave, John and Mandy11 of 13
  12. Enjoying Emley Show 2018 – Rosalyn Raine of Mama's Secret Little Boutique, Holmfirth12 of 13
  13. Enjoying Emley Show 2018 – the Travers family (from left) Carina, Wes and Brooke13 of 13
