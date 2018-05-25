Load mobile navigation
Examiner Community Awards 2018

  1. Friend of the Year award. From left, presenter Andy Hirst, Manchester Evening News and Huddersfield Daily Examiner editor in chief with winners Darren Thwaites with Suzanne, Amy and Lizzie Gunson and presenter Nina Hossain1 of 44
  2. Friend of the Year, From left Darren Thwaites, editor in chiief Manchester Evening News and Huddersfield Daily Examiner with winners Suzanne, Amy and Lizzie Gunson2 of 44
  3. Young Personality Award winner Maisie Catt with (from left) presenter Andy Hirst, finalists Harvey Dawson and Alfie Clarke, Ken Davy, chairman of SimplyBiz and presenter Nina Hossain3 of 44
  4. Young Personality Award winner Maisie Catt with Ken Davy, chairman of Simply Biz andfinalists Harvey Dawson (back) and Alfie Clarke4 of 44
  5. Young Personality Award winner Maisie Catt with Ken Davy, chairman of SimplyBiz5 of 44
  6. Young Personality Award winner Maisie Catt celebrates her success6 of 44
  7. Emergency Services Award winner Bill O'Brien (second right) with the Mayor of Kirklees Clr Gwen Lowe (second left) and presenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain7 of 44
  8. Emergency Services Award winner Bill O'Brien with the Mayor of Kirklees Clr Gwen Lowe8 of 44
  9. Richard Knight (second right), head coach of Underbank Rangers, receives the Sports Team of the Year award on behalf of the club from John Waite (second left), managing director of Longley Park KIA, with presenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain9 of 44
  10. Richard Knight (left), head coach of Underbank Rangers, receives the Sports Team of the Year award on behalf of the club from John Waite, managing director of Longley Park KIA10 of 44
  11. Tony Mullhal (second left), of Perrys, with Sports Personality Award winners (from left) Aaliyah Powell, Olivia Procter and Fern Beaumont and pesenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain (right)11 of 44
  12. Tony Mullhall, of Perrys, with Sports Personality Award winners (from left) Aaliyah Powell, Olivia Procter and Fern Beaumont12 of 44
  13. Courage Award winner Richard Ford (left) receives his trophy from Rosie Stahelin, of Stafflex, with presenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain13 of 44
  14. Courage Award winner Richard Ford receives his award from Rosie Stahelin, of Stafflex14 of 44
  15. Eileen centre (left) and Mary Forde (second right) receive the Arts Award on behalf of their brother Bill Forde from Colin Blair (second left), of the University of Huddersfield with presenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain15 of 44
  16. The Arts Award made to Bill Forde is accepted on his behalf by his sisters Eileen (left) and Mary and presented by Colin Blair, of the University of Huddersfield16 of 44
  17. Representatives of Ravensknowle Gala, which won the Community Events Award, pictured with presenters Andy Hirst (left) and Nina Hossain (right) are (from left) Lucy Bristow, of Cummins Turbo Technologies and recipients David Smith, Gillian Hibbert, Graham Brook, Rachael Carter and Graham Kelly17 of 44
  18. Representatives of Ravensknowle Gala, which won the Community Events Award, Pictured with Lucy Bristow (left), of Cummins Turbo Technologies are recipients (from left) David Smith, Gillian Hibbert, Graham Brook, Rachael Carter and Graham Kelly18 of 44
  19. Presenters Andy Hirst (left) and Nina Hossain (right) with (from left) Oliver Howarth, of First Huddersfield and Kate France, Gillian Haddon and Karen Hobson, of Uniform Exchange, which won the Services to the Community Award19 of 44
  20. Oliver Howarth, of First Huddersfield with (from left) Kate France, Gillian Haddon and Karen Hobson, of Uniform Exchange, which won the Services to the Community Award20 of 44
  21. Presenters Andy Hirst (left) and Nina Hossain (right) with (from left) Helen Hollongsworth, of Bramleys, and Anne Hodge, Janet Jobber, Lesley Crawshaw and Sue Starr, of Colne Valley Museum, which won the Community Group Award21 of 44
  22. Helen Hollongsworth (left), of Bramleys, with (from left) and Anne Hodge, Janet Jobber, Lesley Crawshaw and Sue Starr, of Colne Valley Museum, which won the Community Group Award22 of 44
  23. Presenters Andy Hirst (left) and Nina Hossain (right) with Helen Thewlis (second left), of Ramsdens Solicitors and (from left) Sham Lyn, Ketina Shamu, Mike Shaw and Helen Henson, of Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield, who won the Community Project Award23 of 44
  24. Helen Thewlis ( left), of Ramsdens Solicitors with (from left) Sham Lyn, Ketina Shamu, Mike Shaw and Helen Henson, of Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield, who won the Community Project Award24 of 44
  25. Tony and Joan Gorton (centre), winners of the Services to Charity Award with their daughter Sarah (second right), Caroline Lee (seond left), of One17 Charitable Trust and presenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain25 of 44
  26. Tony and Joan Gorton (centre), winners of the Services to Charity Award with their daughter Sarah (right), Caroline Lee, of One17 Charitable Trust26 of 44
  27. Robert Williamson (second right), winner of the Examiner Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit with Examiner editor Wayne Ankers (second left) and presenters Andy Hirst and Nina Hossain27 of 44
  28. Robert Williamson (right) winner of the Examiner Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit is congratulated by Examiner editor Wayne Ankers28 of 44
  29. Ben Carpenter (second right) winner of the Achievement Award with (from left) presenter Andy Hirst, Carl Sykes, of Syngenta and presenter Nina Hossain29 of 44
  30. Ben Carpenter, winner of the Achievement Award, addresses the audience30 of 44
  31. Ben Carpenter, winner of the Achievement Award, with Carl Sykes, of Syngenta31 of 44
  32. Huddersfield Examiner editor in chief Darren Thwaites speaks at the awards32 of 44
  33. The audience at the awards33 of 44
  34. Presenter and Examiner head of content Andrew Hirst addresses the audience34 of 44
  35. Examiner editor Wayne Ankers speaks at the awards35 of 44
  36. Examiner editor Wayne Ankers speaks at the awards36 of 44
  37. Dean Hoyle with Alfie, 10, and Charlie Clarke, 8.37 of 44
  38. Co-presenter Nina Hossain on stage38 of 44
  39. Crowds mingle at the awards39 of 44
  40. Crowds mingle at the awards40 of 44
  41. Crowds mingle at the awards41 of 44
  42. Crowds mingle at the awards42 of 44
  43. Guests before the ceremony43 of 44
  44. Crowds mingle at the awards44 of 44
