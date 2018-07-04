Fire at Crompton Mouldings in Armytage Industrial Estate, Brighouse

NewsgalleryFire at Crompton Mouldings in Armytage Industrial Estate, Brighouse ShareByBen Abbiss15:49, 4 JUL 2018Updated16:03, 4 JUL 2018Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.1 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.2 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.3 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.4 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.5 of 11A plume of black smoke from a plastics factory fire in Brighouse taken from Bradley, Huddersfield. Pic by: Alexis Bradbury6 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.7 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.8 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.9 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.10 of 11Fire crews tackle a fire at Crompton Moldings, Brighouse.11 of 11