Former Dewsbury Fire Station being demolished

NewsgalleryFormer Dewsbury Fire Station being demolished ShareByGavin Castle14:00, 4 JUN 2018Updated15:09, 4 JUN 2018Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition.1 of 10Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition. Jonathan Hutchinson MD next to where the training tower stood.2 of 10Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition. Jonathan Hutchinson MD, being filmed for Discovery Channels Scrap Kings.3 of 10Aerial pictures of the former Dewsbury fire station as the demolition crew moved in. Pic courtesy Ben Lumb4 of 10Aerial pictures of the former Dewsbury fire station as the demolition crew moved in. Pic courtesy Ben Lumb5 of 10Aerial pictures of the former Dewsbury fire station as the demolition crew moved in. Pic courtesy Ben Lumb6 of 10Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition. Jonathan Hutchinson MD next to where the training tower stood.7 of 10Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition. Jonathan Hutchinson MD, being filmed for Discovery Channels Scrap Kings.8 of 10Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition. Jonathan Hutchinson MD.9 of 10Former Dewsbury Fire Station on Huddersfield Road, being demolished by Hutchinson Demolition.10 of 10