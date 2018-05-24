Load mobile navigation
GALLERY: BMX track at primary school

  1. Richard Burhouse (left), owner of Magic Rock, with Gez Power, PE co-ordinator at St Thomas' Primary School and some of the year 6 children at the school's BMX track1 of 14
  2. Richard Burhouse (back left), owner of Magic Rock, with Gez Power, PE co-ordinator at St Thomas' Primary School and some of the year 6 children at the school's BMX track2 of 14
  3. Head of St Thomas's School, Bradley, David Rushby with friends of St Thomas's and pupils, (left to right) Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer at the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.3 of 14
  4. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer race on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.4 of 14
  5. Head of St Thomas's School, Bradley, David Rushby with friends of St Thomas's and pupils, (left to right) Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer at the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.5 of 14
  6. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer race on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.6 of 14
  7. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer race on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.7 of 14
  8. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer race on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.8 of 14
  9. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils, (left to right) Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer prepare to raise the dust on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.9 of 14
  10. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer race on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.10 of 14
  11. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic and Aliya Spencer race on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.11 of 14
  12. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupil, Paige Hirst on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.12 of 14
  13. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils, Paige Hirst, and Aliya Spencer on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.13 of 14
  14. St Thomas's School, Bradley, pupils, (left to right) Cam'ron Simpson, Paige Hirst, Dejan Strainovic on the new BMX track in the grounds of the school.14 of 14
