Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

GALLERY: Some of the brilliant pictures from this weekend's Tour de Yorkshire

The annual cycling event was watched by more than two million people

  • Share
  1. Riders on the sea front in Scarborough during day three of the Tour de Yorkshire from Richmond to Scarborough.1 of 16
  2. Spectators in Haworth during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.2 of 16
  3. Competitors near the summit of Cote de Silpho during day three of the Tour de Yorkshire from Richmond to Scarborough.3 of 16
  4. Competitors ride through Haworth during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.4 of 16
  5. Competitors ride through Great Crakehall during day three of the Tour de Yorkshire from Richmond to Scarborough.5 of 16
  6. Riders on Barden Moor during day three of the Tour de Yorkshire from Richmond to Scarborough.6 of 16
  7. Astana Pro Team's Magnus Cort checks over his shoulder before crossing the line in first place at the finish line of stage two at the Cow and Calf, near Ilkley, during day two of the Tour de Yorkshire from Barnsley to Ilkley.7 of 16
  8. General view of the peloton in the Men's Race during day one of the Tour de Yorkshire from Beverley to Doncaster.8 of 16
  9. Competitors ride through Haworth during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.9 of 16
  10. Astana Pro Team's Magnus Cort celebrates as he crosses the line in first place at the finish line of stage two at the Cow and Calf, near Ilkley, during day two of the Tour de Yorkshire from Barnsley to Ilkley.10 of 16
  11. Team GB Cycling's Dani Rowe is exhausted after crossing the line during day two of the ASDA Women's Tour de Yorkshire from Barnsley to Ilkley.11 of 16
  12. First placed Boels-Dolmans' Megan Guarnier (centre) second placed Team GB Cycling's Dani Rowe and third placed Canon Sram Racing's Alena Amialiusik for the overall classification during day two of the ASDA Women's Tour de Yorkshire from Barnsley to Ilkley.12 of 16
  13. Greg van Avermaet celebrates winning the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire title during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.13 of 16
  14. Greg van Avermaet celebrates winning the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire title during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.14 of 16
  15. Stage winner Stephane Rossetto crosses the finish line during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.15 of 16
  16. Stage winner Stephane Rossetto on the podium during day four of the Tour de Yorkshire from Halifax to Leeds.16 of 16
HuddersfieldFuel spill alert at Morrisons petrol station after thieves drill tankDriver told to stay in her car and off her mobile phone because of explosion risk
Tour de YorkshireWatch narrow escape for marshal as Tour de Yorkshire team car demolishes bollardsTeam Astana apologises after frightening near miss for volunteer
OfstedSchool praised for 'saving our family' as Ofsted inspectors give it top ratingWilliam Henry Smith School overcomes challenges to be rated outstanding
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceParaglider airlifted to hospital after crashing at beauty spot above MarsdenMan rescued from Buckstones Edge by volunteers from Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team
Farnley TyasDramatic dash cam footage shows head-on smash on country lane in Farnley TyasGolf GTi driver's dash cam captures moment Ford Fiesta smashed into him
BatleyFirefighters tackle campervan blaze at industrial compound in BatleyFire crews say there was a risk the blaze could have spread
West Yorkshire PoliceNuisance biker's machine seized in police crackdownHuddersfield police seize illegal bike in Crosland Moor area
West Yorkshire NewsGALLERY: Some of the brilliant pictures from this weekend's Tour de YorkshireThe annual cycling event was watched by more than two million people
Tour de YorkshireWatch narrow escape for marshal as Tour de Yorkshire team car demolishes bollardsTeam Astana apologises after frightening near miss for volunteer
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceParaglider airlifted to hospital after crashing at beauty spot above MarsdenMan rescued from Buckstones Edge by volunteers from Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team
HuddersfieldFuel spill alert at Morrisons petrol station after thieves drill tankDriver told to stay in her car and off her mobile phone because of explosion risk
Tour de YorkshireWatch narrow escape for marshal as Tour de Yorkshire team car demolishes bollardsTeam Astana apologises after frightening near miss for volunteer
OfstedSchool praised for 'saving our family' as Ofsted inspectors give it top ratingWilliam Henry Smith School overcomes challenges to be rated outstanding
Huddersfield Town FCWhy busy Huddersfield Town ace Aaron Mooy is heading to TurkeySelected in initial Australia World Cup squad
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceParaglider airlifted to hospital after crashing at beauty spot above MarsdenMan rescued from Buckstones Edge by volunteers from Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team
BatleyFirefighters tackle campervan blaze at industrial compound in BatleyFire crews say there was a risk the blaze could have spread
West Yorkshire PoliceNuisance biker's machine seized in police crackdownHuddersfield police seize illegal bike in Crosland Moor area
Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola: Manchester City can learn a lot from their draw with Huddersfield TownThe Blues boss is delighted with his side's Premier League campaign but believes there is still plenty of room for improvement
West Yorkshire NewsGALLERY: Some of the brilliant pictures from this weekend's Tour de YorkshireThe annual cycling event was watched by more than two million people
Tour de YorkshireWatch narrow escape for marshal as Tour de Yorkshire team car demolishes bollardsTeam Astana apologises after frightening near miss for volunteer
Top Stories
Tour de YorkshireWatch narrow escape for marshal as Tour de Yorkshire team car demolishes bollards
Team Astana apologises after frightening near miss for volunteer\n
West Yorkshire PoliceNuisance biker's machine seized in police crackdownHuddersfield police seize illegal bike in Crosland Moor area
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceParaglider airlifted to hospital after crashing at beauty spot above Marsden
Man rescued from Buckstones Edge by volunteers from Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team
HuddersfieldFuel spill alert at Morrisons petrol station after thieves drill tank
Driver told to stay in her car and off her mobile phone because of explosion risk
BatleyFirefighters tackle campervan blaze at industrial compound in Batley
Fire crews say there was a risk the blaze could have spread
OfstedSchool praised for 'saving our family' as Ofsted inspectors give it top rating
William Henry Smith School overcomes challenges to be rated outstanding
HuddersfieldSnooker coach John Bastow gets his big break at World Snooker Championship
Marsden man launches new career with a little help from his friend Steve Davis
WeatherHour-by-hour guide for what time is best for a Bank Holiday Monday barbecue
Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens gives his forecast for today - and the rest of the week
West Yorkshire Police'Assaults on police shouldn't be tolerated and isn't part of their job' police chief tells court
Twelve West Yorkshire police officers a week are attacked by criminals says Chief Constable Dee Collins
NHSPeople with mental health problems 'struggling to get support they need'
Services in Kirklees and Calderdale have seen a £20 million real terms cut in last six years 090616anxiety
HuddersfieldMartial arts instructor's 5,000 Aikido sword strikes for Save the Children
Yusuf Uddin will undertake 24-hour fundraising feat during Ramadan
Football Match ReportsManchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Sensational Terriers move step closer to survival with goalless draw against champions
Our match report as Town put in near-perfect performance against man City
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay