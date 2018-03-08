Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Huddersfield hammered by Pest From The West snow

Huddersfield hammered by Pest From The West snow

  1. Snow at Shelley Woodhouse1 of 16
  2. Reception class children at Fixby Junior & Infant School in the snow2 of 16
  3. A tractor ploughs snow on Carr Lane, Shepley3 of 16
  4. 4 of 16
  5. Snow through Wilshaw, Meltham.5 of 16
  6. Netherthong in the snow. No rush hour here6 of 16
  7. Head of Meltham CE School, Alex Beaumont cycles into work on Wilshaw Road to open his school for 9am.7 of 16
  8. Accident on Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill8 of 16
  9. Staff from Castle Hall School, Mirfield, clear the road9 of 16
  10. Car slides in snow and ice on steep road in Linthwaite10 of 16
  11. View across the Colne Valley11 of 16
  12. A van comes a cropper on A616 near Huddersfield12 of 16
  13. Cars stuck on Bradford Road, Fixby, in the snow13 of 16
  14. Snow through the trees at The Barnsley Road junction, Denby Dale14 of 16
  15. Digging out again on Carr Lane, Shepley15 of 16
  16. Young sledgers make their way to the slopes in Lower Cumberworth.16 of 16
