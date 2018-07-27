GALLERY: Michael Haigh completes his 'bucket list' wing walk

NewsgalleryGALLERY: Michael Haigh completes his 'bucket list' wing walkShare ByArash Bahrami14:37, 27 JUL 2018Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton preparing for his wing walk in memory of his late wife to raise Kirkwood Hospice funds.1 of 7Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton after completing his wing walk.2 of 7Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton after completing his wing walk in memory of his late wife to raise Kirkwood Hospice funds.3 of 7Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton preparing for his wing walk in memory of his late wife to raise Kirkwood Hospice funds.4 of 7Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton preparing for his wing walk in memory of his late wife to raise Kirkwood Hospice funds.5 of 7Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton preparing for his wing walk in memory of his late wife to raise Kirkwood Hospice funds.6 of 7Michael Haigh of Kirkheaton preparing for his wing walk in memory of his late wife to raise Kirkwood Hospice funds.7 of 7