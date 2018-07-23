GALLERY: Mourners turn out for Halloween themed funeral

NewsgalleryGALLERY: Mourners turn out for Halloween themed funeral ShareByArash Bahrami16:55, 23 JUL 2018Updated16:58, 23 JUL 2018Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)1 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)2 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)3 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)4 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)5 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)6 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)7 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)8 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)9 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)10 of 11Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium. (Image: Huddersfield Examiner)11 of 11