Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

GALLERY: Mourners turn out for Halloween themed funeral

  • Share
  1. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.1 of 11
  2. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.2 of 11
  3. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.3 of 11
  4. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.4 of 11
  5. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.5 of 11
  6. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.6 of 11
  7. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.7 of 11
  8. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.8 of 11
  9. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.9 of 11
  10. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.10 of 11
  11. Mourners in haloween costume attending the funeral of Trisha Field at Huddersfield crematorium.11 of 11
LockwoodDixons Milk Ices set to open new parlour after busiest summer in 12 yearsExtra staff have been taken on to satisfy demand
WaterlooAnger as fly-tippers caught on CCTV but there's still nothing police can doKirklees Council vows to investigate after audacious duo dump waste at firm that installs security systems
Crosland MoorMan jailed after terrifying attack that left baby with bruises and handprintsWinston Brammall filmed the incident and claimed he was 'play fighting'
Kirklees Magistrates CourtHow this man wanted for a fight in Huddersfield town centre responded to a PCDrunk Tyler Brook had fled following the brawl in John William Street
CrimeMoment terrified couple had shotgun pointed at them ... and then the gunman firedDarcy White, 24, is charged with having a firearm with criminal intent
MirfieldHere's why a man who claimed he was abused at a religious school in Mirfield can't suePeter Murray says the abuse has totally overshadowed his life
Kirklees Magistrates CourtHow this man wanted for a fight in Huddersfield town centre responded to a PCDrunk Tyler Brook had fled following the brawl in John William Street
Huddersfield Narrow CanalHere's why the water level is so low in Huddersfield Narrow Canal near LinthwaiteA bit of rain sure would come in handy
LockwoodDixons Milk Ices set to open new parlour after busiest summer in 12 yearsExtra staff have been taken on to satisfy demand
HuddersfieldFrom magical castles to paddling pools - our parks may be the best summer holiday day out you haveIf you're looking for a cheap day out then look no further than our local parks
LockwoodDixons Milk Ices set to open new parlour after busiest summer in 12 yearsExtra staff have been taken on to satisfy demand
Transfer NewsTom Ince opens up on transfer from Huddersfield Town to Stoke CityThe Terriers received a record £10m fee for the winger
WaterlooAnger as fly-tippers caught on CCTV but there's still nothing police can doKirklees Council vows to investigate after audacious duo dump waste at firm that installs security systems
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours RECAP: Adama Traore latest, Tom Ince signs for Stoke City, Everton man linked with Terriers moveWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Crosland MoorMan jailed after terrifying attack that left baby with bruises and handprintsWinston Brammall filmed the incident and claimed he was 'play fighting'
MirfieldHere's why a man who claimed he was abused at a religious school in Mirfield can't suePeter Murray says the abuse has totally overshadowed his life
Ryan HinchcliffeRyan Hinchcliffe reveals Melbourne Storm plan when he's finished at Huddersfield GiantsConversations continue over new Giants deal
Kirklees Magistrates CourtHow this man wanted for a fight in Huddersfield town centre responded to a PCDrunk Tyler Brook had fled following the brawl in John William Street
Transfer NewsTom Ince opens up on transfer from Huddersfield Town to Stoke CityThe Terriers received a record £10m fee for the winger
CricketHolmfirth High School cricketers enjoy huge summer of successFinal of Joe Root Challenge Cup
Top Stories
MirfieldHere's why a man who claimed he was abused at a religious school in Mirfield can't suePeter Murray says the abuse has totally overshadowed his life
Kirklees Magistrates CourtHow this man wanted for a fight in Huddersfield town centre responded to a PCDrunk Tyler Brook had fled following the brawl in John William Street
Last of the Summer WineRevealed - the 50 greatest Yorkshire TV shows ever as voted by public
Last of the Summer Wine and Heartbeat also make the Dalesman top 50
Huddersfield Narrow CanalHere's why the water level is so low in Huddersfield Narrow Canal near Linthwaite
A bit of rain sure would come in handy
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Adama Traore latest, Tom Ince signs for Stoke City, Everton man linked with Terriers moveWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
WeatherHuddersfield could get Friday night thunderstorms as Met Office issue yellow weather warning
Thunderstorms could hit Huddersfield between 2pm and 11.45pm on Friday
West Yorkshire PoliceMan accused of lewd comments to four schoolgirls on a Dewsbury streetPaul Roe allegedly asked the 14 and 15-year-olds to perform sex acts on him
Kirklees Magistrates CourtSex offender back in court after being banned previously for his drunken behaviourRobert Walton was warned by a judge to appear in a 'suitable condition' for his sentencing
Calderdale CouncilCouncil told to improve bridge safety after three tragedies in just 12 months
Three suicides, including 11-year-old girl, prompts Calderdale to act to improve bridge safety
WaterlooAnger as fly-tippers caught on CCTV but there's still nothing police can do
Kirklees Council vows to investigate after audacious duo dump waste at firm that installs security systems
FacebookIf your partner does any of these 11 things to you they're breaking the lawThe law now makes other forms of domestic abuse and control illegal
Crime'I'm a good mother' said mum who abandoned her two children for the second timeThe Lowerhouses woman escaped punishment despite leaving them alone in the house to go to the Post Office