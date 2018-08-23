Load mobile navigation
GCSEs 2018

GCSE results day in Kirklees and Calderdale

  1. Huddersfield Grammar School pupils Yousuf Sajjad, Grace Douthwaite and Grace Phillips celebrate a clean sweep of eight Grade 9s each in their GCSEs. Grade 9 is the highest grade a student can achieve
    Huddersfield Grammar School pupils Yousuf Sajjad, Grace Douthwaite and Grace Phillips celebrate a clean sweep of eight Grade 9s each in their GCSEs. Grade 9 is the highest grade a student can achieve1 of 19
  2. Top achieving pupils from Batley Girls High School celebrate their grade 9s, the highest grade a pupil can achieve under the new marking system
    Top achieving pupils from Batley Girls High School celebrate their grade 9s, the highest grade a pupil can achieve under the new marking system2 of 19
  3. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Louis Pasquier, Tam McKinnie and Kaden Taylor.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Louis Pasquier, Tam McKinnie and Kaden Taylor.3 of 19
  4. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. Liana Mosley, left, and Lily Morgan.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. Liana Mosley, left, and Lily Morgan.4 of 19
  5. GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Freya Tindall, Tahrem Tania, Fariha Ahmed, Afreen Khan and Emma Williams.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Freya Tindall, Tahrem Tania, Fariha Ahmed, Afreen Khan and Emma Williams.5 of 19
  6. GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Louis Pasquier, Tam McKinnie and Kaden Taylor.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Louis Pasquier, Tam McKinnie and Kaden Taylor.6 of 19
  7. GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. Liana Mosley, left, and Lily Morgan.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. Liana Mosley, left, and Lily Morgan.7 of 19
  8. GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Marcus Sykes, Jack McGowan and Shaheer Wahab.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High Schol, Huddersfield. From the left, Marcus Sykes, Jack McGowan and Shaheer Wahab.8 of 19
  9. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. Headteacher Dean Watkin, centre, with staff and pupils.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. Headteacher Dean Watkin, centre, with staff and pupils.9 of 19
  10. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Gabriela Sukunda, Pola Glodek, Casey Cockburn and Mary John-Aloba.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Gabriela Sukunda, Pola Glodek, Casey Cockburn and Mary John-Aloba.10 of 19
  11. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Haris Khan and Lauren Sykes.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Haris Khan and Lauren Sykes.11 of 19
  12. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Freya Tindall, Fariha Ahmed, Afreen Khan and Emma Williams.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Freya Tindall, Fariha Ahmed, Afreen Khan and Emma Williams.12 of 19
  13. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. General pic.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. General pic.13 of 19
  14. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Haris Khan and Lauren Sykes.
    GCSE results day at Newsome High School, Huddersfield. From the left, Haris Khan and Lauren Sykes.14 of 19
  15. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Herman Akhtar,left, and Mohammed Qasim Sajid check their results
    GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Herman Akhtar,left, and Mohammed Qasim Sajid check their results15 of 19
  16. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Jade Gray who got four 8's, four 9's and an A*
    GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Jade Gray who got four 8's, four 9's and an A*16 of 19
  17. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Rastrick High School.
    GCSE results day at Rastrick High School.17 of 19
  18. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Pavan Uppal and Oliver Simmons check their results.
    GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Pavan Uppal and Oliver Simmons check their results.18 of 19
  19. 23 August 2018. GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Jade Gray, left, and Sydney Thornton get their results.
    GCSE results day at Rastrick High School. Jade Gray, left, and Sydney Thornton get their results.19 of 19
GCSE resultsGCSE results from across Huddersfield and Kirklees - everything that happened as students got their exams backThousands of teenagers found out how they've fared in their exams today