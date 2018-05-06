Some of the great pictures captured in Huddersfield and beyond this week

NewsgallerySome of the great pictures captured in Huddersfield and beyond this weekGallery includes breathtaking Yorkshire scenery captured by landscape photographer Dave Zdanowicz ShareByMartin ShawArash Bahrami16:21, 6 MAY 2018Updated16:26, 6 MAY 2018Bluebells in Hagg Wood, Thongsbridge.1 of 16Brighouse Artisan Market. Cakes on offer on the Manis Mas cake stall, L>R Sarah Tearne,Mas Walker and Danielle Friggen.2 of 16Brighouse Artisan Market. Les Cutts Halifax's Town Crier.3 of 16Party time! The transformed cellar at Cheateau 18034 of 16Yorkshire Netball have selected Huddersfield Hi-Tech netball club to represent Yorkshire and Humberside at the National Premier League 3 playoffs. Saturday 5 th and Sunday 6 th May at the Redbridge Leisure Centre, Essex Mel Booth 01484 4377155 of 16Guests at the Huddersfield Town awards evening at the John Smith's Stadium6 of 16Win Harrison, Chair of Holmepride - Community in Action, with the Duke of York, receiving a Duke of Yorks Community Initiative (DOYCI) honour7 of 16Gladiators Boxing Academy of Huddersfield. Alex Dunka (right) with Campbell Hatton after their bout Contact Den Doyle on denrightcross@gmail.com8 of 16Woodhead Pass A6289 of 16Drakes Cricket, Broad Oak v Golcar.spectators at the game in the 24 degree heat.10 of 16Fields of barley, Huddersfield (Image: Dave Zdanowicz)11 of 16Castle Hill12 of 16Runswick Bay (Image: David Zdanowicz)13 of 16North Landing Flamborough (Image: David Zdanowicz)14 of 16Scarborough Beach15 of 16Winskill Stones (Image: David Zdanowicz)16 of 16