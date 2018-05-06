Load mobile navigation
Some of the great pictures captured in Huddersfield and beyond this week

Gallery includes breathtaking Yorkshire scenery captured by landscape photographer Dave Zdanowicz

  1. Bluebells in Hagg Wood, Thongsbridge.1 of 16
  2. Brighouse Artisan Market. Cakes on offer on the Manis Mas cake stall, L>R Sarah Tearne,Mas Walker and Danielle Friggen.2 of 16
  3. Brighouse Artisan Market. Les Cutts Halifax's Town Crier.3 of 16
  4. Party time! The transformed cellar at Cheateau 18034 of 16
  5. Yorkshire Netball have selected Huddersfield Hi-Tech netball club to represent Yorkshire and Humberside at the National Premier League 3 playoffs. Saturday 5 th and Sunday 6 th May at the Redbridge Leisure Centre, Essex Mel Booth 01484 4377155 of 16
  6. Guests at the Huddersfield Town awards evening at the John Smith's Stadium6 of 16
  7. Win Harrison, Chair of Holmepride - Community in Action, with the Duke of York, receiving a Duke of Yorks Community Initiative (DOYCI) honour7 of 16
  8. Gladiators Boxing Academy of Huddersfield. Alex Dunka (right) with Campbell Hatton after their bout Contact Den Doyle on denrightcross@gmail.com8 of 16
  9. Woodhead Pass A6289 of 16
  10. Drakes Cricket, Broad Oak v Golcar.spectators at the game in the 24 degree heat.10 of 16
  11. Fields of barley, Huddersfield11 of 16
  12. Castle Hill12 of 16
  13. Runswick Bay13 of 16
  14. North Landing Flamborough14 of 16
  15. Scarborough Beach15 of 16
  16. Winskill Stones16 of 16
