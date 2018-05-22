Some of the great pictures captured in Huddersfield and beyond this week

NewsgallerySome of the great pictures captured in Huddersfield and beyond this weekGallery includes superb to the late Ray Wilson, a true Town legend ShareByMartin ShawArash Bahrami16:18, 22 MAY 2018Fields of gold in the Holme Valley. Photo by Sean Doyle1 of 10A dust devil whipped up during a match at Rastrick Cricket Club near Brighouse.2 of 10Yorkshire Ladies bowling v Lancs and Fylde at Lockwood Con. Scorers shaded from the sun.3 of 10Ruddi Waterworth-Jones posing for a photo with Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins at the Royal Wedding4 of 10Visitors to Beaumont Park enjoy the spring sunshine.5 of 10Wembley tribute to Ray Wilson6 of 10Beautiful start to the day as the sun rise over Meltham. Photo by Jane Brook7 of 10Blackmoorfoot reservoir, Blackmoorfoot. Stock pics around the reservoir.8 of 10The new temporary mast at the Aqiva Emley Moor transmitting station alongside the familiar transmitting tower.9 of 10Dramatic sunrise over Meltham by Jane Brook10 of 10