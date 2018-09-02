All the sights from the food festival in Calderdale at the weekend

Thousands turned out for the Chow Down event at Halifax's magnificent Piece Hall this weekend.

The event was a staggering success when it was first held earlier this summer in June, with an incredible footfall of 30,000 people. A similar number was expected this weekend, although the exact number of visitors is not yet known.

Food stalls from around West Yorkshire and the rest of the country were on hand to dish up delicious street food, with cuisines ranging from Jamaican jerk chicken to Swiss Alpine Raclette.

There were also traders selling produce at market stalls, including the Holmfirth Cheese Shop and freshly-baked loaves at the Leeds Bread Co-op. The event also featured live music and DJs.

Molly Rigg, head of events at The Piece Hall, said: “The atmosphere continues to be fantastic; there’s such a great energy and enthusiasm from all the visitors, traders and team across the site."