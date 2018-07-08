Helicopter tackling moorland blaze above Denshaw

NewsgalleryHelicopter tackling moorland blaze above Denshaw ShareByBen Abbiss11:41, 8 JUL 2018Updated11:43, 8 JUL 2018Tractors pulling water bowsers make their way along moorland tracks to tackle the fire at Denshaw Moor.Picture by Mark Schofield1 of 9A helicopter releases water to tackle the blaxe at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield2 of 9A helicopter carrying water flies through the smoke to tackle the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield3 of 9Smoke engulfing foreighters tackling the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield4 of 9The helicopter alongside fire engines fighting the fire at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield5 of 9The helicopter releases water to tackle the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield6 of 9A helicopter releases water to tackle the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield7 of 9A helicopter ferrying water to the fire at Denshaw Moor.Picture by Mark Schofield8 of 9Fire service and United Utilities vehicles at the scene of the fire at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield9 of 9