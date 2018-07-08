Load mobile navigation
Helicopter tackling moorland blaze above Denshaw

  1. Tractors pulling water bowsers make their way along moorland tracks to tackle the fire at Denshaw Moor.Picture by Mark Schofield1 of 9
  2. A helicopter releases water to tackle the blaxe at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield2 of 9
  3. A helicopter carrying water flies through the smoke to tackle the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield3 of 9
  4. Smoke engulfing foreighters tackling the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield4 of 9
  5. The helicopter alongside fire engines fighting the fire at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield5 of 9
  6. The helicopter releases water to tackle the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield6 of 9
  7. A helicopter releases water to tackle the blaze at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield7 of 9
  8. A helicopter ferrying water to the fire at Denshaw Moor.Picture by Mark Schofield8 of 9
  9. Fire service and United Utilities vehicles at the scene of the fire at Denshaw Moor. Picture by Mark Schofield9 of 9
Dramatic pictures show helicopter tackling moorland fire above DenshawFire crews battled to put out flames to avoid a repeat of what happened at Saddleworth Moor
