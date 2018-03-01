News gallery

How the Beast from the East is affecting Huddersfield

From delays on the M62 to sledges for sale, here's how Huddersfield was hit by The Beast from The East

1 of 13 (Image: Thomas McDougall) 2 of 13 (Image: Simon Morley) 3 of 13 (Image: Twitter) 4 of 13 (Image: John Muff) 5 of 13 (Image: Huddersfield Examiner) 6 of 13 (Image: Huddersfield Examiner) 7 of 13 8 of 13 9 of 13 (Image: HIghways) 10 of 13 11 of 13 12 of 13 (Image: Gemma Lennon) 13 of 13