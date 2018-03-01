Load mobile navigation
How the Beast from the East is affecting Huddersfield

From delays on the M62 to sledges for sale, here's how Huddersfield was hit by The Beast from The East

  1. Snow pics: Snow covered headstones at Christ Church Helme. Children make their way to school through the snow at Meltham.1 of 13
  2. Snow on roofs in Huddersfield town centre.2 of 13
  3. Holmfirth in the snow3 of 13
  4. The scene on the M62 as a snow plough got stuck in traffic4 of 13
  5. Fantastic aerial shot of March, Lindley and Oakes along with Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in the snow.5 of 13
  6. Beast from the East hits the Holme Valley. Sledges on sale at JW Kaye Ironmongers, Holmfirth.6 of 13
  7. Beast from the East hits the Holme Valley. Twins Theo and Mason Muffitt (8) sledging in Victoria Park, Holmfirth.7 of 13
  8. Holme Lane, Slaithwaite8 of 13
  9. Icicles on a car in the Holme Valley
    Icicles on a car in the Holme Valley9 of 13
  10. The westbound carriageway of the M62 at J24 on March 110 of 13
  11. Upperthong in the snow11 of 13
  12. Snow at Digley Reservoir12 of 13
  13. Sledging fun near Denby Dale near Bagden Hall13 of 13
