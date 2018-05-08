Load mobile navigation
How Huddersfield enjoyed the sunny Bank Holiday weekend

A round-up of photos from local events and scenic snaps from Huddersfield over the Bank Holiday weekend

  1. Reece Rushforth,6, picks dandelions in the 30 degree heat of the bank holiday weekend at Lower Cumberworth.1 of 10
  2. Beautiful start to the day in Meltham. By Jane Brook @jayceb192 of 10
  3. District League football, Slaithwaite v Almondbury Woolpack (blue) at Linthwaite rec.3 of 10
  4. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Manchester City v Huddersfield Town 06/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)4 of 10
  5. Beautiful start to the day in Meltham. By Jane Brook @jayceb195 of 10
  6. Blossom in bloom in Slaithwaite6 of 10
  7. Sykes cup sunshine, spectators and players at the Cumberworth v Honley round of the Sykes Cup cricket at the picturesque Cumberworth ground.7 of 10
  8. Maisie Catt and her younger brother Finlay with their medals for taking part in the John Radford Memorial Bike Ride 2018. Credit Sandie Nicholson8 of 10
  9. Meltham Scarecrow Festival, Meltham town centre. Visitors view some of the scarecrows in gardens around the town.9 of 10
  10. Meltham Scouts and their supporters with the "Copper Field" designs laid out on the field behind the Scout HQ10 of 10
