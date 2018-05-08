How Huddersfield enjoyed the sunny Bank Holiday weekend

NewsgalleryHow Huddersfield enjoyed the sunny Bank Holiday weekendA round-up of photos from local events and scenic snaps from Huddersfield over the Bank Holiday weekend ShareByJoanne Douglas09:30, 8 MAY 2018Reece Rushforth,6, picks dandelions in the 30 degree heat of the bank holiday weekend at Lower Cumberworth.1 of 10Beautiful start to the day in Meltham. By Jane Brook @jayceb192 of 10District League football, Slaithwaite v Almondbury Woolpack (blue) at Linthwaite rec.3 of 10Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Manchester City v Huddersfield Town 06/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)4 of 10Beautiful start to the day in Meltham. By Jane Brook @jayceb195 of 10Blossom in bloom in Slaithwaite6 of 10Sykes cup sunshine, spectators and players at the Cumberworth v Honley round of the Sykes Cup cricket at the picturesque Cumberworth ground.7 of 10Maisie Catt and her younger brother Finlay with their medals for taking part in the John Radford Memorial Bike Ride 2018. Credit Sandie Nicholson8 of 10Meltham Scarecrow Festival, Meltham town centre. Visitors view some of the scarecrows in gardens around the town.9 of 10Meltham Scouts and their supporters with the "Copper Field" designs laid out on the field behind the Scout HQ10 of 10