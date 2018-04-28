Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

How The Zephijy was born

Graham Slater's unique "custom concept" The Zephijy

  • Share
  1. The Zephijy part way though its paint job at Colourcube Automotive in Lepton.1 of 13
  2. Graham Slater's unique "custom concept" The Zephijy in his garage in the early stages of its transformation.2 of 13
  3. Passers-by might be forgiven for asking what on earth this is. It's Graham Slater's Zephijy before its swanky paint job.3 of 13
  4. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR. Mike Mayes of Colour Cube Automotive puts the final finish to the paintwork.4 of 13
  5. Encased in a wooden frame, the Zephijy takes shape.5 of 13
  6. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.6 of 13
  7. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.7 of 13
  8. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.8 of 13
  9. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.9 of 13
  10. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.10 of 13
  11. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.11 of 13
  12. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR.12 of 13
  13. Graham Slater with his unique Jaguar XKR. L>R Mike Mayes of Colour Cube Automotive, Jonny Smith apprentice at Colour Cube Automotive with Graham Slater designer and owner.13 of 13
AsdaShock as man tries to grab three-year-old boy at AsdaSecurity team quick to intervene at Dewsbury store and police hold man in custody
SlaithwaiteDog walker 'appalled' to discover these dumped on country laneFly-tipped waste left on lane above Slaithwaite
HuddersfieldThe 13 most irritating things about living in HuddersfieldLiving in Huddersfield is great but these are the things we could do without
M62Man lucky to be alive after losing control and crashing car on M62He's lucky to be alive as he walks away with no injuries
Kirklees Magistrates Court"It's all his fault" said man who got arrested showing his Australian friend a night outHe got to see the British justice system instead - after his drunken pal Lee St Hilaire got caught behaving badly
ShepleyJinx the kitten got stuck up the chimney - and his owner filmed the adorable rescue missionBut catastrophe averted when his owner hears rustling in the cavity wall
HuddersfieldThe 13 most irritating things about living in HuddersfieldLiving in Huddersfield is great but these are the things we could do without
Sainsbury'sSainsbury's recalls 11 dog and cat food products over vitamin D levelsThe 11 products all contain higher than specified levels of vitamin D
West Yorkshire NewsHow The Zephijy was bornGraham Slater's unique "custom concept" The Zephijy
AsdaShock as man tries to grab three-year-old boy at AsdaSecurity team quick to intervene at Dewsbury store and police hold man in custody
AsdaShock as man tries to grab three-year-old boy at AsdaSecurity team quick to intervene at Dewsbury store and police hold man in custody
SlaithwaiteDog walker 'appalled' to discover these dumped on country laneFly-tipped waste left on lane above Slaithwaite
HuddersfieldThe 13 most irritating things about living in HuddersfieldLiving in Huddersfield is great but these are the things we could do without
M62Man lucky to be alive after losing control and crashing car on M62He's lucky to be alive as he walks away with no injuries
Kirklees Magistrates Court"It's all his fault" said man who got arrested showing his Australian friend a night outHe got to see the British justice system instead - after his drunken pal Lee St Hilaire got caught behaving badly
David WagnerWayne Rooney praises Huddersfield Town and David Wagner for "fantastic" seasonThe ex-England captain opes the Terriers can maintain their Premier League status
Shepley Spring FestivalShepley Spring Minifest welcomes the best of folk to the Pennine villageShepley Village hosts a pared-down folk music festival.
ShepleyJinx the kitten got stuck up the chimney - and his owner filmed the adorable rescue missionBut catastrophe averted when his owner hears rustling in the cavity wall
HuddersfieldThe 13 most irritating things about living in HuddersfieldLiving in Huddersfield is great but these are the things we could do without
Football Match ReportsHuddersfield Town 0 Everton 2: Terriers' survival push stalls with defeat to ToffeesOur match report from the John Smith's Stadium as Town suffer damaging defeat to Toffees
Top Stories
ShepleyJinx the kitten got stuck up the chimney - and his owner filmed the adorable rescue mission
But catastrophe averted when his owner hears rustling in the cavity wall
Sainsbury'sSainsbury's recalls 11 types of own brand dog and cat food pouches
The 11 products all contain higher than specified levels of vitamin D
AsdaShock as man tries to grab three-year-old boy at Asda
Security team quick to intervene at Dewsbury store and police hold man in custody
HuddersfieldThe 13 most irritating things about living in Huddersfield
Living in Huddersfield is great but these are the things we could do without
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town fans to clap in memory of Alfie Evans at Everton match today
23-month-old Alfie died this morning in Alder Hey Hospital
Holmfirth High SchoolHow I 'cured' my Type 2 diabetes without medication
Mairi MacKay is fitter leaner and free of diabetes since losing four-and-a-half stones.
SlaithwaiteDog walker 'appalled' to discover these dumped on country lane
Fly-tipped waste left on lane above Slaithwaite
M62Man lucky to be alive after losing control and crashing car on M62
He's lucky to be alive as he walks away with no injuries
FacebookFamily's heartbreak as Alfie Evans dies
Alfie's plight has touched the hearts of people across the world
Salendine NookHuddersfield window cleaner who was almost killed in 1985 accident is retiring after 50 years
Richard Kelly was 15 when he started work with Uncle Ronald
LindleyHairdresser attack thug deserved his severe sentenceAaron Holroyd from Birchencliffe was given 13 years for attack on Lindley hairdresser Marcus Sewell-Fletcher
John Smith's StadiumWatch: Chairs used as weapons in mass brawl at boxing event at John Smith's Stadium
Police were called as fighting broke out in the crowds
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay