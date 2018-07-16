Load mobile navigation
Huddersfield's trolleybuses in the 60s

  1. Huddersfield Trolleybuses at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft in Lincolnshire. Photo by Bruce Lake.1 of 9
  2. The Huddersfield Trolleybuses at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft in Lincolnshire. Photo by Bruce Lake.2 of 9
  3. The three Huddersfield Trolleybuses at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft in Lincolnshire. Photo by Bruce Lake.3 of 9
  4. The three Huddersfield Trolleybuses at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft in Lincolnshire. Photo by Bruce Lake.4 of 9
  5. The Huddersfield Trolleybuses at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft in Lincolnshire. Photo by Bruce Lake.5 of 9
  6. The three Huddersfield Trolleybuses at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft in Lincolnshire. Photo by Bruce Lake.6 of 9
  7. It was common practice for a spare trolleybus to be parked in St George's Square and this one was there in June 1966. Credit Marcus Eavis/Online Transport Archive7 of 9
  8. Trolleybus crossing the Westgate junction into Kirkgate past Rushworths department store in July 1968. Credit Mike Russell8 of 9
  9. This panoramic view shows Outlane before the M62 was built and was the last day or normal trolleybus operations on July 12 1968. Credit Mike Russell.9 of 9
West Yorkshire NewsHuddersfield's trolleybuses in the 60s
