Huddersfield's week in pictures

  1. St George's Day parade, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield. Scout groups from across the area parade through Beaumont Park.1 of 18
  2. Andy Horner tries to coax Jinx the kitten out of the chimney. He'd only had Jinx a week when the cute cat disappeared - and was found A DAY LATER in the chimney!2 of 18
  3. Huddersfield Town fans at Huddersfield Town v Everton on Saturday3 of 18
  4. Graham Slater's unique Jaguar XKR. Graham has remodeled the original car - and now gets stopped wherever he goes!4 of 18
  5. Recovery vehicle gets bogged down and stuck on Marsden Moor, off A640 Huddersfield Road. It was trying to winch a car that had been stuck in the mud for six weeks after leaving the road and rolling down onto the moor5 of 18
  6. Richard Kelly of Salendine Nook retires as a Huddersfield town centre window cleaner after 50 years - and finally gets round to cleaning his own house windows!6 of 18
  7. Early morning sunrise over Huddersfield. Photo by Jane Brook7 of 18
  8. Jessica Senior, PhD researcher in tissue engineering at The University of Huddersfield, with a 3D liquid printer. The university has made an amazing breakthrough printing replacement human tissue.8 of 18
  9. Batley Bulldogs try ballet at Timestep Studio in Heckmondwike9 of 18
  10. Magician Luke Lenihan returns to his former school, Salendine Nook High. Luke performs a trick for the the senior prefects.10 of 18
  11. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.11 of 18
  12. Glorious fiery sunset over West Nab, Meltham. Photo by Jane Brook12 of 18
  13. ‘Fat lads' football team raising money for 'Odd Balls' charity, to promote awareness of Testicular Cancer. Players gather at Mirfield Sports centre for training. L>R, Sam Hill, Simon Watts, Steve King, Mike Sullivan, Phil Russel, James Breeze and Matt Grist.13 of 18
  14. Huddersfield Town Ladies Under 12s. Won the SHGCL SHIELD FINAL 6-3 against Rovers Foundation. Pictured after their final win with coaches Chloe Hellawell and Alan Eastwood Contact Dave Mallin on dkmallin@sky.com14 of 18
  15. Huddersfield Table Tennis League finals at Halifax Table Tennis Centre. Mens doubles semi finalist. Nick Ryder takes a shot.15 of 18
  16. Opening of the Isaac Nash Wheelpark at Highburton. Isaac's family celebrate the opening of the park. Zoe Nash (left) Isaac's mum, Xander Nash, Will Basnett, Adam Nash, Isaac's father, with Isaac's sister Greta Nash, Suzanne Lewis (grandmother), Kiki Barden-Nash, Han Barden-Nash, Samantha Basnett-Nash and Howard Lewis, Grandfather (right)16 of 18
  17. Opening of the Isaac Nash Wheelpark at Highburton. Skateboarders on the new area.17 of 18
  18. Bluebells in Hagg Wood, Thongsbridge.18 of 18
