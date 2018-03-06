Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Icestone Gelato in Batley

The new ice cream parlour has opened in Batley - complete with prayer room

  • Share
  1. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.1 of 27
  2. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.2 of 27
  3. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.3 of 27
  4. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.4 of 27
  5. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley. Prayer room is a feature of the new store.5 of 27
  6. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.6 of 27
  7. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.7 of 27
  8. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.8 of 27
  9. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.9 of 27
  10. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.10 of 27
  11. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.11 of 27
  12. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.12 of 27
  13. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.13 of 27
  14. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.14 of 27
  15. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.15 of 27
  16. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.16 of 27
  17. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.17 of 27
  18. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.18 of 27
  19. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley. Operations manager Paul Morris in front of the extensive selection of Gelatos.19 of 27
  20. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.20 of 27
  21. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.21 of 27
  22. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.22 of 27
  23. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.23 of 27
  24. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.24 of 27
  25. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.25 of 27
  26. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.26 of 27
  27. Icestone Gelato opens its latest ice cream parlour on Commercial Street, Batley.27 of 27
Sowerby BridgeMan on trial accused of putting his finger up woman's anus during sex
In a police interview the woman said: “He was trying to hook me.”
BatleyInside swish new ice cream parlour - complete with prayer room
Icestone Gelato has opened its latest outlet in the former Barclays Bank building at Commercial Street, Batley
HillhouseRajas boss describes injuries he suffered in shooting from his hospital bed
Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who burst in demanding cash
HillhousePictured: Rajas boss in hospital bed after being shot three times tackling masked raider
Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was blasted by gunman during terrifying robbery at the Bradford Road takeaway
HalifaxFormer chef found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing neighbour in heart during noise row
Adam Grant, 28, has been found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter of Martin Wyatt at his home in Mixenden Road, Halifax
HillhouseWatch the incredible moment Rajas hero takeaway boss fights off gunman
Adil Arshad Mahmood suffered three gunshot wounds for his brave actions
FlocktonNew signs for HGV drivers considered for village used as M1 'rat run'
Council to remind drivers they cannot cut through Flockton to the motorway
HealthThis is why you should NEVER eat your lunch at your work desk
See why your desk at work is 400 times dirtier than your toilet
HalifaxFormer chef found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing neighbour in heart during noise row
Adam Grant, 28, has been found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter of Martin Wyatt at his home in Mixenden Road, Halifax
Jake Mangle-WurzelWho is Jake Mangle-Wurzel?
A snapshot into the life of Huddersfield's best known eccentric
Sowerby BridgeMan on trial accused of putting his finger up woman's anus during sex
In a police interview the woman said: “He was trying to hook me.”
BatleyInside swish new ice cream parlour - complete with prayer room
Icestone Gelato has opened its latest outlet in the former Barclays Bank building at Commercial Street, Batley
HillhouseRajas boss describes injuries he suffered in shooting from his hospital bed
Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who burst in demanding cash
HillhousePictured: Rajas boss in hospital bed after being shot three times tackling masked raider
Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was blasted by gunman during terrifying robbery at the Bradford Road takeaway
HalifaxFormer chef found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing neighbour in heart during noise row
Adam Grant, 28, has been found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter of Martin Wyatt at his home in Mixenden Road, Halifax
HillhouseWatch the incredible moment Rajas hero takeaway boss fights off gunman
Adil Arshad Mahmood suffered three gunshot wounds for his brave actions
FlocktonNew signs for HGV drivers considered for village used as M1 'rat run'
Council to remind drivers they cannot cut through Flockton to the motorway
HealthThis is why you should NEVER eat your lunch at your work desk
See why your desk at work is 400 times dirtier than your toilet
HalifaxFormer chef found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing neighbour in heart during noise row
Adam Grant, 28, has been found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter of Martin Wyatt at his home in Mixenden Road, Halifax
Football NewsHuddersfield Town vs Swansea City: Michael Oliver to take charge of crunch clash
The Northumberland-based referee will be in charge of Saturday's Premier League scrap
Top Stories
HalifaxFormer chef found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing neighbour in heart during noise row
Adam Grant, 28, has been found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter of Martin Wyatt at his home in Mixenden Road, Halifax
BrighouseLorry catches fire in truck repair depot in Brighouse
Seven fire crews were called out to the blaze in Armitage Road
FlocktonNew signs for HGV drivers considered for village used as M1 'rat run'
Council to remind drivers they cannot cut through Flockton to the motorway
HillhouseRajas boss describes injuries he suffered in shooting from his hospital bed
Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who burst in demanding cash
BatleyInside swish new ice cream parlour - complete with prayer room
Icestone Gelato has opened its latest outlet in the former Barclays Bank building at Commercial Street, Batley
DewsburyLIVE: Man nicknamed Tank due to give evidence in drive-by shooting trial
Philip Nriapia is charged with three counts of attempted murder after Atif Latif was shot in Dewsbury
West Yorkshire NewsSuspect steals friend's car as they pick up a takeaway and other Huddersfield crimes
These crimes were all reported to Huddersfield police in February
Aaron MooyUpdate on star midfielder Aaron Mooy ahead of Swansea City clash
And have you ever heard of FK Mlada Boleslav?
M62The Salvation Army gave out sleeping bags to trapped M62 drivers - now they need your help
Salvation Army volunteers handed 60 sleeping bags out to snow-hit drivers
Kirklees Magistrates CourtNew Mill man had 'no idea' how cannabis plants ended up in his home
Alan Roberts claims he discovered three plants when he got back from the shops
Kirklees CouncilMassive council-owned greenhouse has gone up for sale
Kirklees Council flogs 3,300m² glasshouse
Kirklees Magistrates CourtDisqualified driver caught by police had no idea he had been banned
Ryan Fletcher, of Batley, missed the original court hearing where magistrates disqualified him
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay